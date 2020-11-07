Three-quarters of local unemployed workers come from the hospitality sector, yet manufacturing employers across the Valley are looking for workers, according to economic development staff and previous interviews with employers.
“Just today, you have Tenneco, LSC Communications, Kerry Foods and [Packaging Corporation of America] — all of those are looking for workers right now,” said Brian Shull, director of economic development for Harrisonburg, on Friday.
The unemployment rate of the Harrisonburg metro area was 4.5% in September, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate has been falling since it spiked to a record local rate of 10.2% in April. The local unemployment rate neared reaching 20-year lows before the pandemic while nationally it reached 50-year lows multiple times in the winter of 2019-2020.
“This is a unique opportunity because many in the hospitality sector right now are unemployed and looking for different opportunities,” said John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College.
And it didn’t just occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing employers have been struggling to find workers for years now, according to Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
“We as a collective society have steered students to college unnecessarily,” Langston said. “And yet the modern manufacturing environment has numerous opportunities.”
Between 2016 and 2019, workers in jobs that do not require college degrees saw their pay rise 10% — faster than jobs that do require degrees, where worker pay had risen 7.5%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The share of American jobs in hospitality is expected to continue to grow from 10.2% in 2019 to 10.5% by 2029, while manufacturing is expected to continue to shrink from 8.3% of jobs in 2019 to 7.3% of jobs by 2029, according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Sept. 1.
More specifically, employment in food preparation and serving is projected to grow 7% between 2019 and 2029, adding about roughly 1 million jobs. This growth is faster than the average for all employment growth, according to data from Sept. 1 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, these jobs are in the lowest paid occupational group and workers of these positions had a median wage of $24,220 in May 2019, also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Experts have said that the inability for employers to find workers results in increased wages and benefits for workers, but the labor shortage also presents difficulties to a business’ ability to grow and operate due to increased costs.
For example, trucking companies have announced wage increases for drivers due to a shortage of drivers, according to numerous reports in Transport Topics, a trucking trade publication.
The industry will have to hire more than 1 million new drivers over the next decade, or 110,000 per year, to make up for the drivers leaving the sector along with growth in the industry, according to a 2019 report from the American Trucking Association.
In response to worker shortages in sectors like trucking, the state government rolled out a program called FastForward. FastForward is a short-term work-training program for high-demand fields run through Virginia community colleges.
On Oct. 30, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new program to help pay for workers impacted by the pandemic to get retrained for jobs in high-demand fields, like manufacturing.
The program is called Re-Employing Virginians, or REV, and the vouchers make tuition nearly free, according to BRCC’s website. Funding for the program is from $27 million in CARES Act money, according to Northam’s Oct. 30 announcement.
Workers eligible for the new program, which BRCC offers, must be a state resident and have received unemployment benefits since Aug. 1, or have lost a previous full-time job and now working a part-time job with an hourly wage under $15.
The deadline to enroll in the program is Dec. 14, according to BRCC’s website.
Downey and Langston said, though manufacturing careers can offer stable, good pay and reliable hours, there is still trouble in generating interest in the jobs.
“We have trouble connecting people to those opportunities,” Downey said.
Downey and Langston said part of the trouble stems from a misperception of the manufacturing sector.
“We have an opportunity to educate the public at large about the modern manufacturing environment,” Langston said.
Few people get glances behind “the curtain” of a plant to see how it really ticks, said both Langston and Downey.
“So we somehow have to bring the jobs to them,” Downey said.
Downey, Langston and Shull said the environment inside plants is more bright and spacious and the type of jobs available within are more technical than even the recent past.
“Today’s manufacturing is a lot different than 20 or 30 years ago,” Shull said.
Another key part of generating more interest in manufacturing begins before someone starts looking for a job, according to Casey Armstrong, director of economic development for Rockingham County.
“I think the biggest hurdle really is still educating young people on how good those jobs can prove to be,” Armstrong said of manufacturing positions.
“Maybe [manufacturing jobs are] not the most glamorous or attractive on paper, but they are some of the better paying jobs in the area, frankly,” he said.
More than nine out of 10 blue-collar workers are proud of the work they do and 86% are satisfied with their jobs, according to a 2018 report conducted by The Harris Poll of 1,049 U.S. adults employed in construction, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, auto maintenance, agriculture, forestry, fishing hunting or utilities.
Downey said showing people these jobs are attainable by those who want them is also part of the equation.
“I think there’s a lot of people out there who envision themselves in a different career than the one they’ve always had,” Downey said. “And the more we can show them that they’re capable of hands-on training and then getting a career that is very stable [with high pay] in the Valley, the more they’ll see themselves in those opportunities.”
