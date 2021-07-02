The North Fork Shenandoah River may not run through Harrisonburg, but it won’t stop community members from gathering in the Friendly City for a summer celebration.
From July through September, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River will host three music and storytelling events focused on the Shenandoah River, with the first taking place in Harrisonburg.
Mariama Dryak, program coordinator for Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, said the series will be the “first of its kind.”
“We hope that people are able to connect with other river users through stories and songs, and to build community while doing so,” she said. “Additionally, we hope people are able to enjoy some local brews, wonderful venues, live music from talented artists, celebrate connection to the river through stories and learn a little more about the river and what river conservation organizations are going for the river along the way.”
The first event will kick off on July 15 at Pale Fire Brewing Co., where Joshua Vana will perform live music and several storytellers will share their experiences with the river. The event will last from 7 to 10 p.m.
“We have multiple storytellers lined up for the event at Pale Fire in July, some of whom include a Valley musician who writes music inspired by the river, a park ranger intimately connected to the river through work and recreational pursuits and a lifelong recreator on the river,” Dryak said.
Vana, of Albemarle County, previously recorded and toured with Nashville songwriter Nora Jane Struthers for five years.
Vana currently serves as the co-director of ARTivism Virginia, which provides support connections between artists and activists in the fight against the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the region, according to the organization’s website.
Other events will take place on Aug. 13 at Backroom Brewery in Front Royal and Sept. 17 at Swover Creek Farms in Edinburg. Other musicians in the summer series are contemporary power trio Prince Bellarose and sisters Katie and Kelly.
Dryak said a colleague of hers came up with the idea for an event where community members could share stories related to the Shenandoah River. From there, Dryak said, they decided to expand the event to include music after receiving multiple submissions from songwriters instead of storytellers.
In a press release, Dryak said the storytelling aspect of the event was included to give individuals a chance to share their experiences from the river or how the river may have impacted their life.
“We wanted to create events where people who enjoy the river could connect, and to specifically bring that community together through sharing one another’s diverse experiences related to or inspired by the river,” she said.
Dryak said people have been connecting through various forms of storytelling since the development of language, and the events are a way to do that with “the Shenandoah River at the center of it all.”
Storyteller and musician submissions are still being accepted for September’s event at Swover Creek Farms, with the deadline being Aug. 1. Submissions can be sent to friends@fnfsr.org.
Dryak said in a press release the events were made possible through grant funding from the Shenandoah Community Foundation, Team Abby Walters, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and the Regulus Group.
Founded in 1988, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River’s mission is to keep the river clean, healthy and beautiful through advocacy, education, community action and science, according to its website.
Members serve as the community support organization for Seven Bends State Park, as well as assist other public land sites with programs and projects throughout the watershed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.