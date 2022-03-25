On Friday, Middle River Regional Jail announced it had completed a transfer of 166 prisoners, who were slated to be housed in state care, into Virginia Department of Corrections this week.
"It's absolutely a direct result of the local legislative delegation interceding on our behalf at our encouragement," said Jeffrey Newton, Middle River Regional Jail superintendent.
The infrequent and low overall numbers of transfers of DOC-responsible inmates to state facilities has contributed to overcrowding at local facilities such as Middle River Regional Jail.
"This movement of inmates is appreciated and it's long past due," Newton said. "The inmates are frustrated because they want to get on with their lives as well."
State facilities, which are for inmates serving longer sentences, offer more services than regional jails because of the longevity of the sentence. Services can include educational and workforce lessons.
"Getting them to the facilities they need to where they can work on their treatment and rehabilitation plans is important," Newton said.
There were still 619 inmates at MRRJ on Friday even after the transfers were completed, he said. Nearly 90 inmates of the regional jail are either on home electronic incarceration or at other regional jails to relieve overcrowding pressure at the facility, according to a Friday MRRJ press release.
This year, 238 state responsible inmates have been transferred out of the crowded regional jail, according to Newtown.
However, it was in large batches and only in the last two months, he said. The DOC took no inmates it was responsible for from MRRJ in December or January, according to Newton.
"Just like last year," he said. "Last year, we moved 180 in two days. Here, we moved 166 in three days."
An attempt by local legislators to incentivize the DOC to take more inmates by forcing the state department to compensate regional jails fully for prisoners who should be in DOC care, but remained at a regional or local facility too long, failed in the General Assembly this year.
However, state facilities also face crowding issues of their own and thus compensate part of the cost of inmates to non-state facilities.
The state does not cover the true cost of housing the inmates due to a budget language “loophole,” Frank Sotacetti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, told elected representatives in previous presentations about the overcrowding issues at MRRJ.
"This is going to continue to be a problem," Newton said. "Managing movements to DOC in these large lump sums is just unsustainable. We need the department to adopt a regular routine and schedule for taking inmates who are qualified to move."
Moving so many inmates in such a short time exerts a lot of pressure on staff to complete the complicated transfer process that includes making sure prisoners are able to go to the right facilities.
"We want to move inmates, but it works much better at 15 or 20 a week," he said.
Though the number of inmates transferred from the facility this week was large, it does not address the root issues and, even then, the regional jail may take more inmates from the crowded Rockingham County Jail and bring back inmates who are outside the facility now, and be back as full as it was before the 166 prisoners were transferred out.
"We haven't solved the population problem. This is a Band-Aid," Newton said. "There's got to be some fundamental changes done to fix the long-term population management issues at MRRJ."
The solution, in his view, is an all-of-the-above approach including building on successful local diversion program, having the DOC take more inmates and "ultimately" an expansion of beds at the regional jail.
This story may be updated. The Daily News-Record has requested comments from DOC.
