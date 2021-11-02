Over half of the major institutional jails run by the Virginia Department of Corrections are overcrowded, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
On average, the facilities are at 140% of their design capacity. However, the facilities can still operate at a higher capacity.
All but one of the state’s eight field units are also over design capacity. The only one that is not is the Central Virginia Correctional Unit. None of the facilities have exceeded operational capacity. The DOC’s four work centers and two institution hospitals have inmate numbers below their design capacity.
Overcrowding at DOC facilities has led the department to leave prisoners it should be taking at local and regional facilities, such as the Rockingham County Jail and Middle River Regional Jail.
By October, there was an average of 4,538 inmates per month in local facilities who should have been in the care of the DOC, according to data provided through the Freedom of Information Act request.
In 2020, there were an average of 4,158 prisoners a month at local facilities who should have been in a DOC facility, according to state documents.
During the pandemic, DOC suspended moving people to its facilities from local and regional facilities.
But the issue preceded the pandemic, according to data.
On average in 2019, there were 2,784 inmates each month in local jails who should have been in DOC facilities. The year before, the average was 3,380 each month and in 2017, it was 3,241.
Between 2011 and 2016, there was an annual average of between 4,048 and 5,067 inmates in local jails who should have been at state facilities.
Housing DOC inmates in local and regional jails has advantages and disadvantages, according to Frank Sottaceti, the criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“Please don’t forget that an inmate who is being housed at MRRJ but is state responsible (DOC) and pending transfer to DOC is still an individual that most likely is a member of our community, so the transfer itself is not a ‘victory’ for our community in all aspects,” Sottaceti said in a Monday email.
“The transfer may have a fiscal impact but that is only one aspect,” he said. “Other aspects include expanded services available at DOC facilities including skills training, ability to complete education courses, counseling among others.”
In a late September presentation to Harrisonburg City Council, Sottaceti explained the extent of the issue for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and the other members of the Middle River Regional Jail Authority.
At the time, Middle River Regional Jail had 220 inmates who should have been in DOC custody, costing local taxpayers $8,800 every day, he said.
If those 220 people were transferred immediately, it would result in a 30% decrease in the population at the jail in Verona, which primarily houses inmates from member localities Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Staunton and Rockingham and Augusta counties.
“The problem is really the state,” Councilman George Hirschmann said at the meeting.
“That’s correct,” Sottaceti responded.
At the meeting, Sottaceti said the DOC is able to avoid taking on the prisoners because of a “loophole” in budget language.
The MRRJ Authority is compensated $15 a day per prisoner who should be in a state facility, according to Sottaceti. However, it costs $55 a day to house inmates, resulting in a net $40 loss for Middle River.
It would cost the jail $3.2 million to house 220 inmates who should be in DOC custody for a year.
“It is absolutely necessary for localities to be reimbursed on an actual-cost basis for state responsible inmates that remain at regional jails for longer than 60 days past when the DOC should have transferred them,” Sottaceti said. “The current reimbursement provided by the Commonwealth is only a fraction of the actual daily cost per inmate. Actions are being taken by the MRRJ Partner Localities to engage with Commonwealth-level Officials to make the necessary changes to ensure timely transfers on a continuous basis and also to address the reimbursement rate for those that remain at MRRJ but are state responsible.”
“Of course, each action has a reaction,” Sottaceti said in the Monday email. “If the Commonwealth cannot commit to unimpeded Transfers but agrees to reimburse at ‘actual cost’ then MRRJ will remain Over Capacity.”
The overcrowding of MRRJ led its board to put forth a $39.4 million plan to expand the facility. The state would contribute a quarter of the price tag.
The proposed plan called for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds and 192 minimum-custody beds, and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the improvements also provide more space for work release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents.
The average daily population of Middle River Regional Jail was 843 in 2020. The jail is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029, according to a previously conducted needs assessment cited in Sottaceti’s September presentation.
The plan needed to be approved by four out of the five jail authority member localities, and Harrisonburg and Waynesboro voted against expansion, saying if the state took the prisoners it should and there were more diversionary programs, the overcrowding problem would be eased and possibly eliminated.
The budget Harrisonburg City Council approved earlier this year included no funding for expansion of MRRJ.
The budget included an increased contribution of $287,100 to Middle River Regional Jail for additional costs due to overcrowding at the Verona facility, such as renting beds for inmates at other facilities.
At the September City Council meeting, City Attorney Chris Brown said he would draft a resolution calling on the DOC to close the “loophole” Sottaceti explained and for the DOC to take the prisoners who should be in its care.
At the time, Brown said the resolution should be done by the next meeting, but the process was paused as the city waited for guidance from the Virginia Municipal League, which was also working on the subject, Michael Parks, city spokesman, said in a Monday email.
“But we are now moving forward again on crafting the resolution to bring to Council in November. Our resolution, in short, will ask the state to relocate state inmates from Middle River once the 60-day window has passed,” Parks said. “We do not have any information on what action other localities may take.”
