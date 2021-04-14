Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures, located in Mount Crawford, will invest more than $850,000 to build a new produce-packing facility and retail market in Rockingham County, according to a Wednesday press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam approved a $15,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Rockingham County will match with local funds.
“Farm markets play a critical role in connecting small- and medium-sized producers to the local customer base that sustains their operations,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring said in the release.
Owner Joe Ulmer and his wife, Janice, began Overlook Produce’s farm stand in 2016 after five years of selling their produce through the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction, according to the press release. The new facility, located off Interstate 81 Exit 240, will feature seasonally available fruits, vegetables, meats, honey, baked goods, flowers and seafood. The project will create six new jobs and all net new purchases will be 100% sourced from Virginia farm families and watermen, according to the press release.
The 27-acre site will house an open-air market pavilion, greenhouses, pick-your-own strawberry and pumpkin patches along with an expanded warehouse and cold storage facility, the release stated.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand and better serve our community with local produce,” Joe Ulmer said. “With our expansion we will now be able to offer a larger variety of all your essential local food items.”
-- Staff Report
