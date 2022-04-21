An abandoned house in Page County was destroyed in an overnight fire Thursday.
At 3:41 a.m., the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 287 Little Roundhead Drive, about a mile south of Stanley, according to Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit.
Pettit said the house was located in a wooded area and had been abandoned for several years. The house is owned by Linda and Neil Fields of Danville, Ky., and officials are attempting to reach them for more information.
The house was "fully blaze" upon firefighters' arrival, Pettit said. There was a delay in response due to a late report of the fire and because over 1,800 feet of hose had to be laid to reach a fire hydrant near the Masonite Door Co. for water supply, Pettit said. Tankers were not able to reach the home because the road was too narrow.
Pettit estimated damages at $200,000, and the cause of the fire is unknown. He said investigators with the Page County Sheriff's Office interviewed a man who appeared to be homeless and was in a building on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Six units and 24 members from the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, along with Page County EMS, responded to the fire and were on scene for four hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.