Southbound Interstate 81 motorists will see two lane closures overnight in Rockingham County beginning Sunday.
Contractors will be milling and paving from southbound mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg, and from mile marker 240.5 to 238.6 near Mount Crawford, according to Virginia Department of Transportation officials.
The work zones require alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Officials said there may be occasional on- or off-ramp closures at interchanges within the work zones. This would include the Harrisonburg and U.S. 11 interchange at Exit 251, and the Va. 257 interchange at Mount Crawford and Bridgewater at Exit 240.
Digital message signs will notify motorists of detour routes, officials said.
VDOT said it awarded two separate contracts to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke, with a combined value of about $3.6 million dollars.
Mount Crawford-area paving operations have a contract completion date of June 24, and the Harrisonburg-area paving operations are expected to be done by November 15.
