The counties of Page and Shenandoah will receive about $1.27M Community Development Block Grants as part of Gov. Ralph Northam's COVID-19 recovery and response efforts in rural commonwealth communities, according to a Monday press release from Northam’s office.
Page is slated to receive $724,075 while Shenandoah is slated to receive $550,000 out of the program's total $8.4 million in Community Development Block Grants to a dozen rural Virginia localities, according to the release.
Most of Page’s funds, $548,275, is slated to be used for project “Small Business Strong” to support 300 local service sector businesses, including hotels, retail stores and restaurants.
The remaining $175,800 will be used for an expansion of the county’s food pantry and establishing a small mask production operation that will employ five people part time and make 3,800 masks, according to the release.
Shenandoah County is slated to spend its $550,000 on its small business recovery assistance to which qualifying businesses can apply for up to five months for up to $7,000 in mortgage assistance and up to $5,000 in reopening costs.
— Staff Reports
