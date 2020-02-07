LURAY ― The county's animal shelter will continue operating as a no-kill facility in 2020 after euthanizing just 5.4 percent of cats and dogs that came through its doors last year.
Page County Administrator Amity Moler announced the designation, based on maintaining a euthanasia rate of less than 10% in an email on Monday.
“The huge strides the shelter has made are only achievable through the staff's hard work, dedication and compassion for the animals in their care,” she said.
The designation marks the shelter's second, continuing a goal the shelter's manager Jami Cooper set out to achieve 14 years ago.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Cooper said. “As far as our success, I have to thank the staff and the rescue groups we work with. They work very hard and we have to work as a team for the accomplishment.”
The Page County Animal Shelter first achieved no-kill status last year after narrowly missing the mark in 2017, when 11.6% of the shelter's animals were euthanized.
Two years earlier, the shelter also missed the mark to be designated as a no-kill facility, despite achieving the second-lowest euthanasia rate of dogs in the state for 2015, according to the Fairfax Animal Advocates. The local shelter, along with the Winchester, Frederick and Clarke SPCA, tied for second on the list, with both organizations euthanizing 3% of their dog intake in 2015.
Last year, the county euthanized five of 300 dogs that came through the shelter and 28 of 303 cats, according to Cooper. The number of dogs represents three deemed vicious or dangerous and two that shelter workers deemed unsafe for adoption.
By comparison the county euthanized four of 278 dogs that came through the shelter in 2018 and 29 of 293 cats.
Those numbers are down drastically from previous years, said Cooper, noting that more than 800 cats and 66 dogs were euthanized in 2011. The shelter generally sees a higher percentage of cats euthanized each year due to the number of feral cats brought to the shelter, which are harder to domesticate and often reproduce at higher rates.
Declining euthanasia rates in Page reflect not only the shelter's work to spay and neuter animals through a monthly SPCA clinic but a partnership with the animal advocate group Page Paws. Aimed at reducing the number of kittens born each year in cat colonies, the group works to collect cats through a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program. Since forming in 2016, the nonprofit group has captured thousands of cats in Page County.
Page Paws recently announced that Cat's Cradle in Harrisonburg will take over the program in 2020, but will contribute funding toward the effort.
The Page animal shelter additionally works with rescue groups and organizations including Save the Tails, Ragged Mountain Dogs and the Warren County Humane Society to help place animals in “forever homes.” Last year the shelter adopted out 84 dogs and 212 cats, according to Cooper, and helped reunite 138 dogs with their owners.
For the next year the shelter will continue functioning as a no-kill shelter, meaning only animals that are irremediably suffering and cannot be rehabilitated will be euthanized. No-kill shelters do not kill pets as a means of population control.
The county must maintain a 90% “live release” benchmark throughout the year to maintain no-kill status in 2021 ― a goal Cooper said shelter workers will continue to work toward.
“We've come a long way,” she said. “We've always strived to place as many animals as possible ― and we always will.”
