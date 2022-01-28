A Page County man was shot dead on a Zirkle Lane doorstep after a verbal exchange and dispute in north Rockingham County Thursday night, according to a Friday morning press release from Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. and is believed to be drug-related, according to Hutcheson. No charges have been filed yet.
The deceased man has been identified as Dudley Rodriguez Jose Billings, 31.
Billings had arrived armed to the Rockingham County home and confronted a male and female at the residence. The male at the home was also armed, according to Hutcheson.
"A verbal exchange at gunpoint occurred over an ongoing dispute between the parties, which quickly escalated as the male resident shot the male subject at the entrance to the residence," the release said. "Responding Fire and Rescue units subsequently pronounced the male deceased at the scene."
The Sheriff's Office and Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst are investigating, according to Hutcheson. — Staff Reports
