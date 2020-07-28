LURAY — Students will kick of the school year in September both in and out of the classroom. The Page County School Board on Monday night unanimously approved a back-to-school plan that allows students to decide if they will return to learn in person or remotely — though no students will see a full five days a week in the classroom.
The county's youngest in-classroom learners will see the most face-to-face time, with prekindergarteners and students in kindergarten and first grade attending school four days a week. All students in that group will attend school together on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and learn remotely on Wednesdays through at-home assignments.
Students in grades second through 12 who opt to learn in person will attend school two days each week, then supplement their learning remotely.
In-classroom learners in these grades will be split into two groups — Group A and Group B. Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays each week, with Group B heading into the classroom each Thursday and Friday.
All schools will be closed to students on Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning between groups. Each school will additionally see new daily and hourly cleaning and disinfecting requirements.
The school day for elementary students will get underway at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. Middle and high school students will see a school day that begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
Although students will also have the option to either learn entirely remotely from home in the fall, or through a mix of in-person and remote instruction, school officials noted that “students are committed to the instructional model they select unless extenuating circumstances exist.”
For students who opt for in-class learning, “all grades will look and feel different,” said Wendy Gonzalez, superintendent for Page County Public Schools, referencing new standards ranging from smaller class sizes, limited or no room changes between classes and a semester without field trips or parent volunteers. Buses will also see fewer riders and new safety requirements, including face coverings.
Students will additionally see cafeterias close and the staggering or closure of other communal spaces. New safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 mean that students will eat lunch each day at their desks.
Students, teachers and staff at each school will undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks. All staff and students will be required to wear face coverings when they are closer than 6 feet to another person.
In the instance that a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, school officials said they would notify teachers, staff and parents “in a way to protect confidentiality.”
School officials outlined other measures, including school nurse responses and a new clinic symptom assessment, as well as bolstered clinic protocols. The plan further details new cleaning and hygiene guidelines.
Students will additionally see a modified school calendar, after the School Board approved an amended 2020-21 schedule earlier this month that pushes the first day back from Aug. 24 to Sept. 10.
Student athletes will also see a pushed-back start of the high school sports season. The Virginia High School League announced on Monday that it would delay the start of all seasons until at least Dec. 1, with football games not beginning until March 1.
