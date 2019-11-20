A bill making its way through the U.S. Senate aims to address backlogged maintenance projects for the National Parks Service, which grew to $11.92 billion in 2018.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., along with Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Angus King, I-Maine, announced Tuesday the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the bipartisan Restore Our Parks Act that would establish the National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund.
The fund would be made up of existing unobligated revenue from on- and offshore energy development, according to a press release. The funding would come from 50% of all revenue not otherwise allocated and deposited into the General Treasury not to exceed $1.3 billion each year for the next five years.
“If we want to protect our national treasures for our children and future generations, we must make important investments before it’s too late,” Warner said in a press release.
If approved, the funds would benefit the $1.1 billion in maintenance backlogs in Virginia, with more than $88 million in Shenandoah National Park from fiscal year 2017-18.
Sally Hulbert, management specialist with Shenandoah National Park, said any uncompleted maintenance projects are considered deferred maintenance.
This year, Hulbert said the park was looking at a number of maintenance items, including restoring and maintaining park trails, repairing rock walls and replacing the roof on a wastewater treatment plant. The largest portion of maintenance costs goes directly to Skyline Drive.
From fiscal 2017-18, deferred maintenance at SNP increased by $9.5 million, the fourth largest backlog increase in Virginia, after the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Colonial National Historical Park, according to Valeria Rivadeneira, deputy press secretary for Warner.
Warner said national parks in Virginia saw 22.2 million visitors last year, spending nearly $1.1 billion and supporting more than 16,000 jobs.
“Today’s committee passage of the Restore Our Parks Act is a big first step in investing in our communities and funding the critical renovations our parks require,” Warner said.
