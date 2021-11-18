The driver of the bus struck by a train on Island Ford Road on Wednesday afternoon has been cited by the Virginia State Police, and parents of some students on the bus are rallying to his defense.
James Kite, 70, of Elkton, has been charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, in this case a railroad crossing sign, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey with the VSP.
Kite has been driving school buses for Rockingham County since 1997 and has been on the same general route for McGaheysville Elementary School students since at least 2015, according to Jeremy Mason, director of transportation for Rockingham County Public Schools.
"Anytime there's an accident where there are injuries and/or the driver is charged, there are certain motor carrier rules we have to follow following an accident. Until we get through those, [Kite will] be off for a little while. Then, we'll go from there," Mason said.
One of those procedures a drug test, which Kite has taken, Mason said.
Mason and RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said they have seen the outpouring of support for Kite and the injured children on social media.
There were 16 students on the bus when it was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a crossing on Island Ford Road at the intersection with South East Side Highway. Four of the children were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, among them the first-grade son of Port Republic's Ashley Morris.
"He is the sweetest man. He cares for these kids and would never put them in danger. My son loves him," she said of Kite in a Thursday morning message.
Morris said though this is the first year her son has ridden the bus driven by Kite, she trusts the Elkton resident with her son's safety.
"Mr. Kite is excellent with the children," she said. "He would never put them in harm's way intentionally. Accidents happen and can happen to anyone."
Morris' son was home from the hospital Thursday morning. Morris was not the only parent to rally around Kite.
"That intersection is horrible and should have been brought to the county’s attention many years ago," wrote Megan Boller, whose kindergarten-aged daughter began riding Kite's bus this year and was on it during the collision.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said there is a history of calls for service at that intersection. The area is heavily traveled by trucks for Merck and Co. and MillerCoors Elkton brewery.
Norfolk Southern said the train was traveling under the speed limit in the area, and the crossing lights and gates had activated properly before the collision. The crew sounded the horn appropriately, according to a statement from the company.
"Norfolk Southern continues to work with authorities as their investigation unfolds," the statement said. "We’re grateful for the quick action from first responders and that injuries were minor."
Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker said train crews are offered mental health services such as counseling after an accident like Wednesday's.
As RCPS is working through the paperwork for the crash, Kite is not driving the route. Mason drove the route Thursday afternoon.
"My daughter was very upset to not see him this morning when getting on the bus," Boller said. "We all care deeply about Mr. Kite and hope to see him back on the bus route very soon. We know he is just as shook up as everyone else, and that right there speaks volumes about how much he cares."
Rena Dean, of McGaheysville, also said she still trusts Kite with her young daughter.
Kite "would do anything in the world for his babies," she said in Thursday morning message. "He gives my daughter along with the other riders a hug 'good morning' every single morning and always hugs her 'goodbye' in the evening. He wears cute crazy hats with flowers and other items as well to make our kids comfortable and happy at all times."
To Boller, Kite is more than just a trustworthy bus driver. On Saturday, he wed Boller to her husband, Charlie.
Kite's "a valuable member of our community," she said.
