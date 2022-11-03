It was Super Bowl Sunday earlier this year when Debra Frisk, of Weyers Cave, went to wake up her son, who’d been in and out of the house since Friday.
A parent’s worst nightmare, Frisk found her son, Keen Harper Frisk, 23, unconscious, blue in the face and “freezing cold,” splayed on his bed in her home on Feb. 13.
Keen, who worked at The Sub Station, had family members who’d died from overdoses, his mother said. They’d talked about how dangerous drugs were.
“He was like, ‘I know what I’m doing, Mom, I’m not stupid. I’ll be careful,’” Debra Frisk said, knowing her son smoked marijuana. “I had no clue he was on anything else.”
Frisk said Keen’s case was investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. A toxicology report showed he had fentanyl and THC in his system. His cause of death was acute fentanyl poisoning.
According to Frisk, investigators had seen Keen talking in a parking lot soon before he died. They said they didn’t need to take his cellphone, so she kept it.
A few weeks later, Frisk said she received a letter from the investigators saying Keen’s case was closed, without any information on who gave her son the fentanyl that killed him.
“It wasn’t long at all. It was like a couple weeks. And I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Frisk said.
She’s not the only parent left searching for answers.
The drug that killed her son was rare a decade ago, but fentanyl and other lab-produced synthetic opioids now are driving an overdose crisis deadlier than any the U.S. has ever seen. Last year, overdoses from all drugs claimed more than 100,000 lives for the first time, and the deaths this year have remained at nearly the same level — more than gun and auto deaths combined.
The federal government counted more accidental overdose deaths in 2021 alone than it did in the 20-year period from 1979 through 1998. Overdoses in recent years have been many times more frequent than they were during the black tar heroin epidemic that led President Richard Nixon to launch his War on Drugs, or during the cocaine crisis in the 1980s.
According to the Virginia Department of Health Quarterly Drug Death Report, fentanyl in all its forms caused or played a part in 76.4% of all fatal overdoses in 2021. The number of fatal fentanyl overdoses increased 22% from 2020 to 2021.
Harrisonburg residents Alicia Dos Santos and her husband Juan had an experience similar to Frisk’s with their daughter, Paula Moreira, 18.
Paula attended Harrisonburg High School, where she played volleyball and volunteered as a translator. She had gotten in trouble for smoking marijuana, her parents said. She had many friends, Juan Dos Santos said, when she graduated in 2020.
They could tell something wasn’t quite right with Paula. She received a full scholarship to Bridgewater College, but didn’t like having classes in a virtual format and said she felt like she missed out on the “college experience.”
Both families said the pandemic affected their children who died.
“She was very active, moving all the time,” Juan Dos Santos said. “Like a bumblebee. Above all, she loved to be with other people.”
By December 2020, Juan Dos Santos said Paula had made “new friends,” and he believes that’s how she got introduced to pills. Juan Dos Santos found messages of her buying Percocet pills on Snapchat, using the word “tires” to refer to the drugs.
It was in early March 2021 that Paula left their home and never came back.
On March 4, 2021, Paula was found dead in a duplex at 11 Micah Court in Augusta County. The cause of her death was fentanyl poisoning.
A point of outrage for Juan and Alicia Dos Santos, Paula was the second person to die from an overdose at 11 Micah Court in one year, after Natalie Moya, 26, died there in October 2020, according to reports in the Staunton News Leader.
There was an investigation, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took Paula’s phone for evidence. But Juan and Alicia Dos Santos said they were kept out of the loop.
Efforts to reach the investigator from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office about Paula’s case were unsuccessful.
According to local law enforcement, these cases can be tricky because things get murky. In Virginia, people who call to report an overdose are protected from being arrested.
Juan and Alicia Dos Santos said the person who owned the house where their daughter died was put in jail. Another supplier of Paula’s, who her parents believe sold her the drugs that killed her, is on probation.
Alicia Dos Santos does not believe this is justice. Juan and Alicia Dos Santos said their daughter’s death should constitute a homicide, as deaths in some other local drug poisoning cases are.
A 2019 sale of fentanyl-laced Percocet pills to a 16-year-old in Harrisonburg, via Snapchat, was taken to the federal district court, where the 21-year-old defendant plead guilty to one count of distributing a measurable quantity of fentanyl that resulted in death, according to a June statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Gathered around the Dos Santoses’ kitchen table with mementos of their children, including a small blue urn with Keen’s ashes and files of everything related to their children’s cases, these local parents said more needs to be done.
Frisk said she connected with Alicia Dos Santos earlier this year during her son’s investigation. The two, along with their families, have connected to share memories, find meaning and work to prevent the same thing from happening to another young person.
In Harrisonburg, there have been 22 fentanyl deaths since 2016, according to the VDH Forensic Epidemiology Fatal Overdose Tables, with 14 of those deaths happening from 2019 to the first quarter of 2022.
In Rockingham County, there have been 20 deaths since 2009, with 11 of those happening between 2019 and the first quarter of 2022, according to the drug table data.
Alicia Dos Santos sent letters to three local legislators and said she got a written response from one of them, after calling to follow up.
A 2019 bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly but was vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam, according to the Virginia Legislative Information System. It would have made it a felony homicide to sell, distribute, manufacture or give drugs that cause a fatal overdose.
A similar bill was introduced at the beginning of this year but was been tabled.
Frisk said she attended a September march on Washington, D.C., with members of the Facebook group Lost Voices of Fentanyl to demand accountability from those who distribute, manufacture and provide fentanyl.
“I mean, we hurt,” Debra Frisk said. “Our lives will never be the same.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.