Greg Pelletier often relies on his children’s grandparents to provide after-school care, but with schools closing for two weeks and the elderly at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pelletier won’t be the only parent forced to change their child care.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to be closed for a minimum of two weeks in response to the spread of the new coronavirus disease that has left 10 Virginians hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Nearly 24 hours after the first presumptive positive case in Harrisonburg, parents throughout the commonwealth are being forced to find child care, while worrying if day-care centers will close as well.
While Pelletier, of Harrisonburg, doesn’t use an after-school child care program, he does receive help from his grandparents and wife, who is attending classes at Eastern Mennonite University.
“Her classes are online now, so I have to move my schedule around,” he said. “My sister has two kids and we don’t want to overload our grandparents.”
Pelletier also worried about putting his grandparents at risk in order to take care of his two children.
“I don’t believe kids are the target of the virus … much of the elderly are compromised already,” he said.
Natalie Detrich, of Harrisonburg, was facing a similar situation to Pelletier as she was preparing to make plans to use her family for child-care help in the event their day care closed.
“My kids are not in public school yet, but our day care is still open,” she said. “The families I worry about are the ones [with children] in public school because day care could change and I am sure it is going to be a problem for a lot of parents.”
Detrich said while she understood the reasoning behind closing the school system for two weeks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she realized it would be difficult for families who can’t rely on family members for help.
“We are pretty lucky since our grandparents live in town and we both can afford to have time off, but it must be tough for families who don’t have that,” she said.
Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation for the county, uses the after-school program run by the parks and recreation department to provide child care for his daughter who is not old enough to be home alone. But with the closure of schools across the commonwealth, the program is closed as well.
“The after-school program always goes along with the schools and we operate under the same guidelines,” Dean said. “I don’t think they would let us [stay open].”
With after-school programs closed, Dean said it would leave close to 500 kids without care.
“It is obviously going to be a problem for a lot of folks, including myself,” he said. “We don’t want to seem not sensitive and overreacting, but it is hard to navigate through this whole mess.”
Dean said he would probably have to get his parents involved in order to provide child care to his daughter, but worried about putting his parents at further risk.
“I don’t want to have a situation where my parents are exposed, so it is a question of what do you do?” he said. “There are a lot of families out there where both parents work and employers have to be flexible and hopefully people will be people, but there is no absolute black and white answer … it is something we haven’t experienced before.”
Even if the after-school program where able to remain open and use the school buildings, Dean said they wouldn’t be able to have the manpower to operate on a full-time basis.
Programs at all six elementary schools who provide the after-school program have reached capacity for the 2019-20 school year and staff levels have been dwindling to the point where Dean has stepped in to help.
“We scramble to have staff as it is and the 25 college students we were going to lose after graduation we are probably going to lose now since a lot are going home,” he said. “There is no possible way we could pull that off.”
While the after-school program will be closing, many day-care centers located in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have plans to remain open.
Delores Jameson, executive director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, said they are planning to stay open because they need to.
“Day cares are a necessity,” she said. “We will continue to operate business as usual.”
Jameson said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center would only be affected by school cancellations slightly as most of the children they take care of range from ages 2-5 years old.
Ramona Shenk, director of the Minnieland Academy in Harrisonburg, declined to comment on the future of the day care center, but referred to a letter sent from Director of Operations Belinda Thomas on Friday stating they would continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the VDH should the need arise to make an adjustment to their operations.
Arcoiris Day Care in Harrisonburg announced on Facebook on Thursday they would remain open while Harrisonburg City Public Schools are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.