MemberXP, a leading customer experience program offered through CU Solutions Group, has named Park View Federal Credit Union as one of its 2023 Best of the Best award winners.
Park View Federal Credit Union received two awards for Best Consumer Loan Experience and Best Transaction Experience.
“We are pleased that our members took the time to give us feedback on our service," said Pam Martin, VP of Member Service.
Annually, the Best of the Best award is given to credit unions that consistently provide extraordinary service, as reported by their own members.
“Creating member loyalty in a sea of ever-increasing competition from other financial institutions and Fintechs is no easy feat,” said Mike Wallace, Chief Operating Officer, Martech Solutions at CU Solutions Group. “Members who actively engage with a credit union and provide valuable insight can and should drive change and improvement for the organization."
Only the highest-performing credit unions using the MemberXP program receive the honor. More than 300,000 member surveys were completed in 2022, providing data on key performance indicators and specific feedback regarding financial experiences, such as opening an account or applying for a loan. The winners represent the best-in-class of customer service for the industry.
"We continue to dedicate ongoing resources to improving our members’ experience," Martin said. "Being a partner in providing financial support and guidance is at the core of what we do. I am proud of the retail team at Park View for making that possible for our members."
