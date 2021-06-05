CLOVER HILL — The big day was approaching, but there were still some kinks that needed to be worked out.
Ryan Swartz, of Hinton, was turning 40. His family and friends were trying to figure out the best way to celebrate together, but do it safely as the COVID-19 pandemic swirled last summer.
They decided an outdoor get-together featuring karaoke and a band would make sense for Swartz, who himself used to be in a band. But a karaoke machine couldn't be acquired, so Swartz's cousin, Jared Cromer, 42, stepped up.
"I just did it myself," said Cromer, of Harrisonburg.
From what started as a favor for a cousin who is "basically like a brother," Valley Karaoke Services was born — a side business for Cromer, who also works at Bob Wade Autoworld.
Ryan Swartz's party went well and the karaoke setup was a chart-topper, according to Swartz's wife, Ashley.
"The kids had a blast early in the night and then the adults had a blast well into the morning," she said.
Cromer shares a similar passion for music as his cousin, which helped jump-start Valley Karaoke Services.
"It was really easy to get into because I was in a band starting from the time I was 16 and had acquired all kinds of stuff," Cromer said. He first started playing the drums in high school.
Since 2000, his music "stuff" — drums, guitars, several effects pedals and speakers stacked on top of each other — have resided in a small green outbuilding on his parents' property and childhood home in Lilly, just northeast of Clover Hill.
Also in the building is a poster of a past band, Broken View, playing a show in 2001. It was the practices of that band, and ensuing neighbor complaints, which forced the creation of the little green building in Rockingham County.
In that photo, Cromer is playing drums and his brother, Adam, is playing the guitar.
One year later, in 2002, the brothers started Dry River Tree Service as a side business as more and more people came to them for tree work after they did some for their father.
The headquarters for the Cromer brothers' business two decades later?
The very same little green building that doubles as a musical practice space on the weekends for a new Cromer band that has yet to get a new name.
But this time, Jared is learning guitar and Adam is learning the drums.
Dry River Tree Service business is constant as the brothers get calls daily for their arboreal adeptness, but Jared Cromer's phone seldom rings for those in need of karaoke, he said.
"The karaoke service just really didn't kick off," he said.
A few months after Swartz's Aug. 29 birthday, Cromer brought Valley Karaoke Service to Buckfest — the fundraiser for Rockingham County Baseball League's Clover Hill Bucks.
The fundraiser is held at Buck Bowman Park, annually, on the second weekend in October. In addition to the the usual band performances, last year was the first time the fundraiser had karaoke.
But it won't be the last, according to Clover Hill Bucks Coach Kevin Chandler. He said karaoke, like music, brings people together and it was no different that night on the baseball diamond.
"You're kind of vulnerable and you're not really a signer, but you're getting up there and giving it a shot," he said. "And I think the more people do that the more they respect each other a bit more. It takes courage to sing in front of people."
Still, Cromer's side-hustle has yet to catch up with the busy-as-a-beaver tree removal service and his daily work at the car dealership.
"Who knows? Maybe the state's opening up, we'll get some calls," Cromer said.
