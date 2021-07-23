The team behind the proposed Peak Mountain development in McGaheysville is reviewing concerns to see how they can be addressed, according to Seth Roderick, a managing partner of Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio and representative of the developers.
“Our goal is for new home buyers to be welcomed into the existing community, and reasonable accommodations to help achieve that goal are certainly open for discussion,” Roderick said in a Thursday email.
The proposed development would place 155 single-family homes on nearly 42 acres of land zoned for agriculture off Power Dam Road. Property owner Karin Flagle, with Harman Realty, is requesting the site be rezoned to a residential district. The subdivision is compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents. The land is in election District 5.
The rezoning request was tabled by the Rockingham County Planning Commission on July 6.
On Wednesday, over 100 neighbors around the site gathered to discuss their opposition to the project and encourage each other to reach out to county staff and elected officials to oppose the project. They said they are not opposed to development entirely, but primarily the type of project and density of Peak Mountain. Other concerns included increased traffic and runoff.
“If those houses were a smaller density, if they fit the area better, there probably wouldn’t even be this meeting,” Sarah Lamb said Wednesday at the gathering at her home on Three Leagues Road. “That’s our concern. The incredible density.”
As of Wednesday evening, a petition against the development had garnered nearly 240 signatures.
Roderick said that when the developers heard about the meeting, they asked the Lamb family if they could attend, which they agreed to.
“It was a great opportunity to hear from those present about their concerns, which we’re actively reviewing as a team,” he said.
The Planning Commission has 100 days from when it tabled the developers’ rezoning request — Oct. 14 — to act on it before it automatically goes to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation. Members of the advisory board tabled the request after hearing residents’ concerns about the project and wanting more information about the subdivision.
“Our goal is to provide commissioners with the additional information they need as quickly as possible, so that they may provide a favorable recommendation to the Board,” Roderick said. “Such a tabling is not uncommon for a request of this magnitude, so it was anticipated as a possibility.”
Though developers are reviewing residents’ concerns, they cannot rush to make changes to the development, he said.
“With the cost of development ever increasing, we have to review any modifications to the plan very carefully to ensure they can be implemented without jeopardizing an otherwise viable product that is highly desired in this area,” Roderick said.
The McGaheysville area has seen marked growth over the past decade, impacting schools and traffic.
Rockingham County Public Schools will consider building a new high school due to continued growth in the Spotswood High School attendance district, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl told School Board members at a retreat Monday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is completing a study to present to local leaders on how to best manage further anticipated growth of traffic on U.S. 33.
The U.S. 33 corridor between Harrisonburg and Elkton, on which McGaheysville is located, is traveled by roughly 26,000 vehicles daily and saw more than 550 crashes between 2015 and 2019, according to VDOT data.
