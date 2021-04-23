On Thursday, Pendleton Community Bank announced it will acquire three Carter Bank and Trust offices in the region.
The Carter Bank and Trust facilities at 2169 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg, 317 N. Main St. in Bridgewater and 478 Frontier Drive in Staunton will reopen as Pendleton Community Bank branches on May 24, according to a press release.
Pendleton Community Bank is based in Franklin, W.Va., and has $540 million in assets, with multiple locations in West Virginia, a bank in Harrisonburg and a loan production office in Staunton.
“We are thrilled to expand our presence throughout the Shenandoah Valley,” President and CEO William Loving said in a press release. “The acquisition of three Carter Bank & Trust offices is strategically beneficial for both institutions, but more importantly it gives PCB the opportunity to more broadly serve our mission of facilitating financial success for customers while also stimulating economic growth in our communities.”
— Staff Report
