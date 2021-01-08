Lord Fairfax Community College’s new Luray-Page County Center is nearly complete, providing an opportunity for students who would otherwise have to travel farther to pursue workforce education.
The center, called the Russell A. and Rodney A. Jenkins Hall, is 13,000 square feet and includes classrooms and labs.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held on May 16, 2019.
A year before construction began, LFCC staff brought local employers together for a discussion about what types of training are most needed in the area, according to Jeanian Clark, vice president of workforce solutions of LFCC.
She said the three largest sectors where workers were needed most were health care, trades and informational technology.
Clark said many LFCC students would have had to travel to Middletown or Fauquier County for classes, but now they won’t have to with the new Luray site.
The local chamber of commerce, town of Luray, Page County Board of Supervisors and a dozen employers, some in New Market, Woodstock and Rockingham County, all came together to help build the facility, Clark said.
LFCC had a facility on Hawksbill Street it had been leasing since 2006, but it closed on Dec. 18. The site was previously a Wrangler jeans plant.
Luray Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer said the plant had offshored its workforce and closed.
The old facility had its limitations, said Judy Suddith, the center manager.
“We’re going to have more opportunities for the community at [the new] site because this is our own space and we’ll be able to provide more trades classes,” Suddith said.
New courses include heavy equipment operator classes and phlebotomy — the act of properly puncturing a human vein, Suddith said.
“I’m just excited for all the positivity that this is going to bring to the community because it’s going to bring economic growth, I believe, and development to our community because we can train people and we can retrain workers,” Suddith said.
Good-paying jobs, like the ones residents can get trained or retrained for at the nearly completed Luray-Page County Center, have numerous benefits for local communities, according to Dofflemyer.
“That spills over into lower crime rates, lower drug use, domestic tranquility,” he said. “Good jobs solve a lot of problems.”
Many small towns across the country have turned into ghost towns as the good jobs left the communities, Dofflemyer said.
The skills training available through the new center will help get workers into high-paying, in-demand jobs, Clark said.
Experts have previously told the Daily News-Record the difficulty for employers to find workers results in increased wages and benefits as employers compete against one another to entice new employees, but the competition also presents challenges to a business’ ability to grow and operate due to increased costs.
“There’s wage wars for these employees,” Clark said.
She said there is room for growth at the site, depending on the amount of interest in programs. The space is ready to be built up 10 to 20 years into the future, Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.