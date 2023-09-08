BROADWAY — On Sep. 7, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Broadway Police Department was dispatched to Trust Bank located at 153 N. Main Street in the town of Broadway for a robbery in progress, according to a news release by Broadway Police.
Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect had fled the immediate area. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified, according to the news release.
The investigation led to obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Shenandoah County. The search warrant was executed, and Raymond Laurence Payne, 62, of Mt. Jackson, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to the news release.
Payne is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, stated the news release.
The Broadway Police Department also sent out a statement of thanks to other agencies that aided:
"A special thanks to the Timberville Police Department, Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office, New Market Police Department, Shenandoah County Sherriff’s Office and Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for assistance with the situations"
If anyone has information relevant to the case, contact Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller at 540-896-1174.
“It was a valiant effort by multiple agencies working together to quickly identify and apprehend Payne,” said Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.