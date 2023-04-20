Reports from a local poultry processing plant have been brought to corporate attention by an animal rights group this week.
PETA published a statement Wednesday, April 19, describing a letter that they sent to the CEO of Cargill in regard to actions the group felt needed to be taken within the Dayton poultry processing plant. The letter was signed by Daniel Paden, vice president of evidence analysis for PETA.
“We ask,” writes Paden, “that you immediately implement changes in the hope of reducing the suffering of birds in your suppliers’ sheds, during transport, and at the Dayton facility.”
The “suffering” Paden referred to stems from notes taken during a USDA inspection on Dec 22, 2022 of the Dayton facility.
According to the reports, a truck carrying turkeys in open crates from Circle S Farms arrived at the plant during a winter storm that left the birds exposed to rainfall and low temperatures. Upon arrival, 24 of the birds were pronounced deceased.
PETA also brought up an article from several years ago that talked about a tractor trailer crash resulting in the death of turkeys as more evidence against Cargill, the Dayton poultry processing plant.
The letter calls upon Bill Sikes, who was just recently inducted as CEO of the Cargill corporation, to install cameras in order to monitor workers and to make that monitoring available to the public.
“Will you please publicly livestream video from all areas of your Dayton operations where live turkeys are handled? Your contract factory farmers, haulers, and slaughterhouse workers would take more seriously their duty to handle and transport animals lawfully if they knew caring people were watching,” stated the letter.
No other information was provided as to which Virginia cruelty-to-animal laws had been offended.
At this time, no comment from Bill Sikes has been made.
The Daily News-Record will continue monitoring this story.
