The Petco Foundation has awarded the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA with a $40,000 grant to implement new programs that would save the lives of cats and kittens in the community.
According to a press release, the grant will be used to start a barn-cat program at the SPCA, as well as raise awareness and share resources for community cats.
Executive Director Huck Nawaz said he was grateful to have support from the Petco Foundation, adding that cats and kittens born outdoors account for most intakes at the shelter.
“The Petco Foundation’s support of our lifesaving works allows us to focus on this at-risk population and help more animals,” he said.
In 2019, the shelter provided care to more than 2,800 animals and decreased euthanasia by 50%.
— Staff Report
