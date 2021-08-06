A Philadelphia, Pa., resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
Jonathan A. Zandani, 38, was traveling south on I-81 in a 2013 Fiat 500 when the vehicle collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer at the 262 mile marker as the rig was slowing down to take an exit ramp at 4:12 a.m., according to VSP.
Zandani died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The 30-year-old make driver of the tractor-trailer, who's name was not released, was not injured in the accident. The Fresno, Ca., trucker was wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.
The accident is under investigation by VSP Trooper H. Kelly and speed is considered a factor that led to the fatal accident, according to VSP.
— Staff Reports
