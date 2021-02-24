The turnover rate for Sentara RMH Medical Center physicians more than doubled between 2015 and 2020, but the health care system said such an increase is typical in rural markets, according to a Sentara statement and data provided to the Daily News-Record.
“Health care systems in rural markets are experiencing ongoing challenges retaining providers and attracting the next generation of physicians to fill their place,” the statement said.
In 2015, the physician turnover was 6.2%, which increased by over 50% the next year to 9.6%. It decreased in 2017 and again in 2018, reaching to 8.5%. The turnover rate then jumped to 13.7% in 2019 and in 2020, stood at 14.6%, according to data provided by Sentara.
The data and statements, provided by spokesperson Jenn Downs, were in response to questions the Daily News-Record first asked Sentara in January as allegations of mismanagement of the hospital intensified.
Norfolk-based Sentara operates 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina.
Former and current Sentara RMH patients and employees have expressed dismay at how Sentara leadership is handling the local facility in numerous interviews with the Daily News-Record.
Among their grievances are that insular leadership has driven away providers who feel they are being ignored and railroaded in decision-making, scheduling and compensation, among other workplace issues.
Sentara RMH does not have staff to perform orthopedic surgeries, though all “all other care can be obtained at RMH," according to Sentara's statement.
“That being said, we are sorry that some may have to travel for their orthopedic needs during this time of transition. We know, and understand, that care close to home is important for our community, and are working hard to have our full orthopedic program back in place by summer,” the statement said.
Rural communities mean smaller pools of talent to recruit new providers from, according to the statement.
“Couple that with competition from neighboring healthcare facilities, and some medical professionals leaving the workforce to retire or move to more urban regions, recruiting and retaining physicians becomes an ongoing challenge," the statement said. "These changes were occurring before the pandemic but continue to accelerate.”
In a statement emailed Wednesday, Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, chief physician executive at Valley Health, said she agreed that recruitment in rural areas is a challenge.
The average age of a provider in Sentara Medical Group and associated independent community physicians in the area is near 48, according to Sentara.
“It’s important to note that many of the physicians we’ve seen leave, both Sentara Medical Group providers, as well as independent community physicians, have done so in order to pursue retirement,” the statement said.
The turnover of registered nurses at Sentara RMH has hovered between a low of 8.1% in 2013 to a high of 13.4% in 2016 between 2010 and 2020, according to Sentara. In 2020, the turnover rate of registered nurses was 10.7%.
The company said Sentara RMH had the lowest turnover rate for registered nurses in the entire Sentara system during 2019 at 8.9%.
For all jobs, full-time and part-time, turnover at Sentara RMH between 2010 and 2020 hit a low in 2012 of 7.9%, dropping from 12.3% the year prior. However, it has not dipped back below 10% since 2014 and averaged 12.32% since 2016, according to Sentara.
“Senior leadership has been meeting with community leaders on a regular basis and have discussed RMH recruitment, COVID-19 response, community vaccination and other critical issues. Additionally, our leaders continually meet with physicians, both employed and independent providers, to share information and create on-going relationships,” the statement said.
Another concern local providers have voiced about the Sentara is pay reductions that were put in place before the economic disruption of the pandemic.
Sentara said there were no pay cuts before the pandemic, but a new compensation model has been introduced.
The change was precipitated by dour revenue expectations and additional economic indicators of a hospital's success, according to the statement.
"It was necessary to evolve our provider compensation models so that we can continue to provide and sustain quality healthcare in the communities we serve," the statement said.
Hospital revenue is expected to drop in the near- and long-term.
"Sentara has been in the practice of updating physician compensation models for over a decade and does an annual assessment of market forces and regulatory conditions to ensure competitive compensation for all workforce segments taking into account multiple national and local benchmarking tools," the statement said.
The new model means providers could make more money, and the pay compensation at Sentara RMH is 15% higher than in Hampton Roads, reflecting the difficulty in attracting providers to the rural community, according to the statement.
Additionally, economic measures had to be taken to avoid layoffs at the hospital in 2020, according to the document.
“Starting in May 2020, contributions to 403(b) and 401(k) accounts were suspended for two months. Additionally, members of the team were encouraged to take vacation days, saw reduced hours in some cases and in some cases, where team members could not be re-deployed, they were furloughed for a short period of time,” the statement said.
In August, Sentara reinstated all benefits and put in place annual merit and market increases as the patient volume increased over the summer with mitigations for safety, according to the document.
Prior, as patient volumes declined, pay reductions of between 10% and 20% were put in place for senior leaders, and some physician leadership saw similar reductions, which were lifted in October, according to the statement.
“During the pandemic, many health systems were forced to lay off staff. Being a part of a larger system allowed us to better navigate the instability we saw in patient volumes over the past year and avoid lay-offs altogether," the document said.
Sentara said its staff is “our most valuable resource.”
"Sentara has always put the patient and community and the center of what we do. Our approach to care is rooted in a patient-centric focus and every change we make aims to ensure the best health outcomes for those we serve," the document said.
