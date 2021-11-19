Last year, Pilgrim's Pride announced it was donating $350,000 for parks and schools in Broadway, an outdoor classroom for Plains Elementary School in Timberville and for the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department.
The last of the money from Pilgrim's "Hometown Strong" initiative has been allocated for other purposes as well, according to a Thursday press release from the poultry company.
The town of Broadway will receive $70,000 to paint the community water tower, $8,000 is slated for the Broadway Emergency Squad to help pay for a new ambulance, and the Broadway Community Little League will receive $2,000.
J.G. Shank, chief of the emergency squad, said the first responders already bought a new ambulance, which can cost between $250,000 to $300,000, and the squad is facing higher costs for equipment and tools to cover its large coverage area of over 200 square miles.
"Every penny helps, I tell you," Shank said. "We do really appreciate it."
Parker Neal, president of the Broadway Community Little League, said the money came at a time when businesses and other usual sponsors are still on the back foot from COVID-19.
"We were able to upgrade our equipment and resources to assist in the growth and development of approximately 400 baseball and softball players here in the Broadway area as well as help provide coaches with better tools that are needed to properly instruct their teams," Neal said in the Pilgrim's press release.
