Pat Turner Ritchie, a local historian, will give a book talk about “African Americans in Brocks Gap,” in honor of Black History Month, celebrated in February.
In this work, Turner Ritchie collected the names of 30 free African Americans who lived in the Brocks Gap area of Rockingham County in the nineteenth century. Turner Ritchie has produced several historical works focused on the northwestern part of Rockingham County.
The talk will take place at the Plains District Memorial Museum, in Timberville, on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. More information is available by calling 540-896-7900 or going online to plainsmuseum.com.
