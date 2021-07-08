It was an unusual year for principal changes for Rockingham County Public Schools with nine building changes, far more than is typical, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
But for Todd Johnson the change is a welcome one. Not because he didn’t enjoy his five years at Ottobine Elementary School, but because taking over at Plains Elementary School brings him back to the Broadway-Timberville area for the first time in 14 years.
Before moving on to various schools to work as an administrator, Johnson taught at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School for years.
While teaching there, Johnson got to know Marti Garber, and they became friends. Garber and Johnson’s wife, Amy, were even both pregnant with each of their second children at the same time.
Not only is Johnson reunited with the Timberville and Broadway area, he has been reunited with Garber, who just finished her first year as assistant principal at Plains Elementary School.
To say the two are excited to be working together again is an understatement.
“It’s going to be really fun,” Garber said.
“I’m super excited,” Johnson agreed. “We both see this as an opportunity to leave our mark on this place. Continuity is important to me, and it’s something I hope to offer the staff, students, and community.”
Plains Elementary School is about twice as big as Ottobine Elementary School, where Johnson is coming from. But the two schools are very much community schools where generations of families have come through, Johnson said.
This is the first time Johnson will have the opportunity to see his former students as some are now parents with their own kids at Plains Elementary School, a feeder school to J. Frank Hillyard Middle School.
Johnson left the middle school 14 years ago. He taught seventh-grade English, where students are typically 12 or 13 years old, making the last batch between 26 and 27 years old now.
“I’m eager to experience it,” Johnson said of seeing his former students now as parents. “I haven’t seen them since they were kids.”
It’s an even more surreal experience for Garber, who is now an administrator at a school with three teachers that used to be her own students.
Garber also taught at Broadway High School, so seeing her former students as teachers isn’t a stretch as some were 18 not too long ago. Garber also taught health and physical education and therefore worked with far more students every year than Johnson did.
“It’s kind of fun to see how they turned out and to work together,” she said of her former students who are now Plains Elementary School teachers.
Students won’t be back in the building for a few weeks still, so Johnson will have to wait to reconnect with his former students. In the meantime, he and Garber are working to continue all of the cool programs and projects that were initiated by former principal J. Kapuchuck, who is now principal at Peak View Elementary School.
And although this year was one with many principal changes, Johnson and Garber hope this is the last change for them, at least for awhile.
“Yeah, I hope they give us a few years together,” Garber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.