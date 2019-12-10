The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hear three rezoning requests and six special-use permit applications at its meeting today.
The first rezoning request on the agenda is from Peale Properties LLC, represented by Harrisonburg developer John Sallah, for 129 W. Wolfe St.
The building was previously home to the Appliance Hospital, a vacuum service shop that opened in 1971, operated at 129 W. Wolfe St. since 1976, and closed earlier this year, according to Craig Anders of Cottonwood Commercial.
Peale Properties and Sallah are seeking to rezone the property from M-1, general industrial district, to B-1C, central business district conditional.
“We plan to take the space and hopefully lease it to someone looking for office space,” Sallah said.
Another request is from Rockingham Properties LLC, represented by Matchbox Realty, which is looking to rezone and obtain a special-use permit for 231, 251 and 261 S. Liberty St.
The companies want to change the zoning from M-1 to B-1, central business district, and the special-use permit would allow manufacturing at the property, with no more than 15 people in a single shift.
The Norton Group LLC is looking to rezone 1043, 1045, 1059, 1061 and 1063 S. High St. from M-1 to B-2, general business district.
The business is also seeking two special-use permits for 1043 and 1061 S. High St. to allow for manufacturing, processing and assembly along with warehousing and other storage, respectively.
The warehousing special-use permit for 1043 is for goPuff, an app-based convenience store product delivery service, which has signed a lease for Suite B, according to Brian Diener, an owner of the Norton Group.
Staff of Life, a Broadway-based bakery, has expressed interest, but not signed a lease, for Suite A of 1061, Diener said.
Soran LLC needs a special-use permit to continue operating Mid Atlantic Truck Service at 3055 S. Main St.
The shop is owned by Karwan Saed, of Harrisonburg, and it repairs and services trucks and trailers.
“They told me I need [a special-use permit] to continue operating, so I applied and we’ll go from there,” Saed said.
CFP Partners LLC is applying for a special-use permit for offices at 1592 CF Pours Drive, an address zoned M-1.
CFP Partners LLC could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Jeanie Marie Turner is seeking a special-use permit for a short-term rental for a maximum of two lodgers per night at 1045 Carriage Drive.
In November, the convenience store chain 7-Eleven sought to table its request for an amendment to the B-1 zoning to allow for gas pumps through special-use permits, which was slated for discussion at tonight’s meeting. The change would be for the store on North Mason and East Gay streets.
