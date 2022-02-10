After nearly two hours of discussion and public input, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission voted by a razor-thin margin to support a proposal for a new 80-unit affordable housing apartment complex on Lucy Drive.
Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan was joined in support of the project by fellow advisory board members Laura Dent, City Council’s representative, and Richard Baugh and Jim Orndoff. Adriel Byrd, Donna Armstrong and Kathy Whitten voted against recommending council approve the project.
City staff recommended approval of the requests from Bluestone Land Co., with representative Woda Cooper Development, for a special-use permit, a rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land-use guide map for the development with a condition of a buffer between the development and homes on Emerald Drive.
Those three requests, with the staff condition, were recommended for approval by the advisory board Wednesday.
Staff said the project would create more housing options in the city. The city has a low vacancy rate of between 2% and 3.5%, which drives up prices for existing housing, according a housing study completed last year. A healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the study.
The proposed development has united dozens of neighbors in opposition to the project, many of whom called into the virtually held public hearing to explain their problems with it. Many of them protested against it on Saturday, according to a photograph provided by neighbor Rick Nagel.
Neighbors have voiced problems with the project in previous interview with the Daily News-Record, which they reiterated Wednesday, about the developer’s maintenance of its other holdings, increased traffic and demand for parking in the area, and what it would mean for similar parcels in the future if the site is rezoned.
A public hearing for the project was scheduled for last month, but it had to be moved to the Wednesday meeting because of technical issues with the city’s Comcast phone services.
Some of the neighbors traveled to Woda Cooper’s other properties in Stanardsville, Richmond, Hopewell, Newport News and Norfolk, and took photos that they included in a PowerPoint presentation for members of the Planning Commission and City Council.
Additionally, the neighbors cited complaints from residents posted online.
The company denied the allegations and said those who have complained make up a tiny fraction of its residents.
Some neighbors also objected based on a precedent from a previous decision about a similarly dense but mixed-use project in 2018.
However, Finnegan, who said he voted against the project in 2018, said this request is different from the one several years ago. One change is the 2018 mixed-use project did not have any affordable units, he said.
“This is a different year, a different proposal and a much tighter housing market,” Finnegan said.
Though a majority of Planning Commission members supported the project, they took all the complaints about the project seriously, according to commissioners.
Whitten and Armstrong said the proffer for a barrier between the site and other parcels was not enough, and the zoning change would be too drastic and quick.
Armstrong said the layout of the project — with the two apartment buildings fronting onto to Lucy Drive and the parking lot in the back — is not ideal.
Neighbors said they figured a development would go on the site, but a high-density project such as Simms Pointe was wrong for the parcel.
Whitten and Armstrong agreed that the site is inappropriate for what’s been proposed.
Whitten said there are better parcels in the city, identified in the housing study, that would be more appropriate for such a development.
“We need to concentrate on those and not put housing that is incompatible on this particular land,” she said.
The zoning change would reduce trust in City Council and Planning Commission to look out for existing residents, according to Armstrong and Whitten.
Dent said housing like that offered at Simms Pointe is important. The situation has gotten so dire that she has heard from employers who have not been able to hire employees because they were not able to find housing to relocate to the area, she said.
Byrd and Finnegan said some of the arguments made by neighbors about the type of people who would move into the development were inappropriate and would not be effective in discussing the project with City Council.
City Council will consider the development at its Feb. 22 meeting, Finnegan said after the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.