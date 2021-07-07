The Rockingham County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to table a rezoning request for a 155-detached single-family home development in McGaheysville.
The advisory panel held a public hearing on rezoning request for the nearly 42 acres of agricultural land, located on the east side of Power Dam Road roughly 300 feet from McGaheysville Road, Tuesday.
Property owner Karin Flagle, with Harman Realty, is requesting the site be rezoned to a residential district. The subdivision would be called Peak Mountain and such a development is compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents.
The public hearing drew roughly two dozen neighbors, many of whom spoke against the project. The neighbors spoke about their concerns — water runoff, displacement of wildlife, increased traffic, the density of the project, continued loss of farmland in the county and the impact to quality of life in the area.
Seth Roderick, a managing partner of Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, represented the applicants at the public hearing and presented more information about the project to the Planning Commission. Roderick also answered questions brought up by neighbors during their chance to speak.
However, he was unable to fully answer several questions. One question was about the price of the homes. Roderick said it is difficult to tell now with the instability in wood and metal prices. Another question Roderick did not have a complete answer for was about the size of the homes. He said conversations are “starting” with floor plan footprints of around 1,400 to 1,600 square feet with second stories or partial second stories.
Bradford Dyjak, Rockingham County director of planning, said the project bisects the Spotswood and East Rockingham attendance areas. Rockingham County Public Schools staff have said they would consider recommending residents of the development for the East Rockingham attendance area, which includes McGaheysville Elementary, Elkton Middle School and East Rockingham High School. The potential development’s land is in election District 5.
County staff recommend approval of the request with several clarifications and edits to the proffered conditions before a vote by the Board of Supervisors.
After the public hearing, the Planning Commission moved to table the request as it had received all the information on Friday with updates to the project.
“I think I see some issues here that we need further discussion on,” said Rodney Burkholder, District 2 planning commissioner.
The vote was 4-0, with District 5 Commissioner Keith Sheets abstaining because he has property near the site.
Dyjak said the rezoning request can be brought up for a vote by Planning Commission over the next 99 days, with the soonest regular meeting being Aug. 3.
Also Tuesday, Planning Commission tabled an ordinance amendment that would add a new zoning district at interchanges to offer certain services to those using Interstate 81, according to county documents. Commissioners said they wanted more time for staff and stakeholders to meet and discuss the potential zoning district.
The next time the Planning Commission meets is to discuss the Solar Facilities Ordinance Amendment in a join public hearing with the Board of Supervisors on July 14 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.