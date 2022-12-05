Lingerfelt Development, LLC. is requesting a special-use permit to build an apartment complex between Peach Grove Avenue and Port Republic Road at 1071 Port Republic Rd. in Harrisonburg.
The approximately 10 acres of land is owned by James Madison University’s Real Estate Foundation. The project would focus on single bedroom units rather than the traditional four-bedroom student housing design, according to the application.
“The smaller unit mix is reflective of changing market demand and provides options further down the affordability scale for student and non-student rental,” Todd Rhea, the owner representative, said in the application.
“It’ll be open to all residents,” Rhea said in an interview with the Daily News-Record. The single-bedroom units would provide an affordable option to some renters, Rhea said.
The apartment unit will not exceed 376 units. Proposed amenities will include a fitness center, a coworking area, pool, outdoor grilling area, clubroom, walking paths and sidewalks.
The surrounding properties include the Port Crossing Shopping Center, The Hills Southview Apartments and Deer Run Apartments.
The development plan includes at least 10,000 square feet of solar panels to power amenity areas and at least four electric vehicle charging stations for residents. There will be space to park and store bikes, according to the application.
Based on projections from comparable properties, the complex would provide the city with $500,000 in real estate tax revenue per year, according to the application.
The application said that a minimum of 30% of units will consist of either studios or one-bedroom apartments. A maximum of 20% of units will consist of three-bedroom or more apartments.
The Public Works Department disapproved of the proposed complex, because the “entrance would be unsafe for users,” according to a letter from Timothy Mason, Transportation Systems Specialist. The right turn lane into the entrance of the development only provides a 50-foot taper — the Virginia Department of Transportation calls for a 100-foot taper.
Planning Commission will consider the proposed apartment complex at its Dec. 14 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.