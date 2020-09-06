The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will consider two requests from the Northeast Neighborhood Association to establish a community building at 192 Kelley St. at its Wednesday meeting, according to city documents.
The building would be furnished in 19th-century style and would be a place of collection for artifacts, letters, papers and photographs with space for a NENA office and a gathering room for churches, nonprofits and students, according to city documents.
A community building is a non-commercial place for people to gather for social, educational, cultural, and recreational activities, according to city code.
The first request from NENA to the commission is for the community building designation through a special-use permit and the second request is a special-use permit to reduce the number of required parking spaces for the site, according to city documents.
There will be no overnight stays at the community building, according to an applicant letter from NENA.
Elizabeth Moore, a state archaeologist with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, submitted a letter to Planning Commission in support of the establishment of such a community center and to waive the parking requirements.
The third and final public hearing set for Wednesday’s commission meeting is a request from Orange Sky Investments LLC to operate a short-term rental at 165 New York Ave. by special-use permit.
City staff recommends approval of the short-term rental site with suggested conditions.
Planning Commission will also consider a request from Patrick Mannion to close an undeveloped public alley between 663 E. Rock St. and 672 E. Wolfe St. and a request from Cobbler’s Valley Development Inc. to subdivide a parcel into two parcels and a public street at 585 and 611 Pear St.
