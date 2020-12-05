Construction is underway and plans are being approved for a slew of developments in the Stone Spring corridor near Sentara RMH Medical Center, according to documents provided by Rockingham County staff Friday.
A new Taco Bell is under construction on the northeast corner of the intersection of Stone Port Boulevard and Stone Spring Road, and construction is also underway on the Coffman’s Corner development, just south of Stone Spring off Ridgedale Road.
A new location for Rockingham Eye Physicians is also under construction on Rock Port Drive between Port Hills Drive and Spring Port Drive, just east of assisted living facility Bellaire at Stone Port. The assisted living facility itself has a site plan under review for expansion, according to county documents.
Another site plan is also under review for an office building on Rockport Drive between Spring Port Drive and Stone Port Boulevard.
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has site plans under review for a 5,704-square-foot restaurant with 96 parking spots east of Port Crossing Shopping Center.
Mellow Mushroom is a pizza franchise started in Atlanta in 1974 and now has about 150 locations across the country, according to the company’s website. Menu items include pizzas, calzones, salads, hoagies, burgers and baked goods.
Stone Port Professional Park, at the southwest corner of Spring Port Drive and Apple Valley Road, had its site plan approved by county staff, according to the documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.