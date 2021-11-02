The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a call on Monday night in the 200 block of South Avenue, where they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a Tuesday press release.
Officers gave the man, who was unnamed in the release, emergency aid when they found him.
He was first taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment. His wounds required surgery, but he is in stable condition, according to the release.
The incident is believed to be isolated, and detectives from HPD's Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Evidence Team are still investigating it.
HPD asks any witnesses to call detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email him at Bradley.Matthias@HarrisonburgVa.Gov.
Anonymous tips about the incident can be sent to 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
