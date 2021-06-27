PORT REPUBLIC — Someone was killed at the 340 Quick Stop Market on Sunday evening, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
The suspect was taken into custody at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg and was transported to the sheriff’s office, according to Hutcheson.
Hutcheson said it was too early to disclose the name of the victim, the name of the suspect or additional details as the investigation was ongoing Sunday night.
The sheriff’s office first received the call before 7:30 p.m. to the corner of Port Republic Road and U.S. 340.
Dispatchers described the victim as having a gunshot wound, but Hutcheson declined to give a suspected cause of death.
Family members of the victim gathered at the market as sheriff’s deputies fully closed off U.S. 340 and Port Republic Road around 8 p.m., redirecting traffic.
There were several vehicles in the market’s parking lot, including a Grottoes Rescue Squad ambulance.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and Hutcheson arrived on the scene later in the evening.
This is the second homicide in Rockingham County in as many months and the second this year.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, in early May after an investigation of a report of medical emergency on Whitmore Shop Road, near the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike.
There, deputies found the body of Chad Anthony Mines, 46, of Dayton.
Hartman is charged with first-degree murder.
