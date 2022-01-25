Police responded to Page County Public Schools on Monday after the division's central office received a phone call that caused concern among school staff.
In a statement, PCPS said it received a phone call from an unknown individual who did not make a direct threat to anyone in the division but caused concern among division staff.
The statement said that out of an abundance of caution, division staff contacted the Page County Sheriff's Office and the Luray Police Department, who responded "immediately."
"Appropriate steps were taken at PCPS schools to continue to ensure student and staff safety," the statement said.
Police personnel were at all division schools Monday, and additional law enforcement was present at all Monday evening activities in the division, the statement said, and both Luray police and the Page County Sheriff's Office will "provide a continued presence at all schools tomorrow."
"We take all concerns very seriously and will continue to work collaboratively to ensure student and staff safety at all times," the statement said.
PCPS made national headlines last week after a parent said she "will bring every single gun loaded and ready" if her children have to wear masks in school. Police have since charged the woman, Amelia King, 42, of Luray, with making an oral threat while on school property, a class 1 misdemeanor.
— Staff Report
