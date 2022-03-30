A man was severely injured in an incident in the Park View neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to Harrisonburg Police Department Lt. Charles Grubbs.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a reported shooting, but Grubbs would not say if anyone had been shot.
The man suffered a severe head injury and was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment, according to Grubbs.
Law enforcement officials have not released the man's name, and the HPD Major Crimes unit is investigating the incident that took place inside the home, Grubbs said. No arrests have been made, and police are not releasing any more information at this time, according to Grubbs.
First responders were dispatched to the home in the 1200 block of Old Windmill Circle at 2:21 p.m., Grubbs said. Neighbors told the Daily News-Record they were shocked and saddened about the incident that took place in the neighborhood.
