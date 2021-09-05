A 24-year-old woman had her items stolen after she was knocked by a man on the 300 block of South Dogwood Drive at 9 p.m. Friday, according to a Saturday press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The unnamed woman said the man approached her from behind, according to the release. She described the thief as Black man, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black face covering and all black clothing, according to HPD.
The man ran east toward South Willow Street after knocking down the woman and taking her items, according to HPD.
"HPD officers and detectives searched the area and with the assistance of its K9 units, recovered the victim’s property a short time later," the release said.
HPD's Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.
"This is very uncommon for this type of incident," Lt. Pete Ritchie said Sunday. "I can't even remember another [robbery] this year that was similar."
He said the number of robberies in the city is down this year compared to last.
HPD has asked witnesses or those with more information about the Friday night incident to contact detective Michael Spiggle by phone at 540-437-2650 or by email at Michael.Spiggle@harrisonburgVa.gov.
Anonymous tips can be lodged by phone at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to the CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.