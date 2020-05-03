Harrisonburg police responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 1200 block of Devon Lane at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
No one was injured during the incident, according to a press release from Lt. Pete Ritchie of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Suspect Kobe Michael Davis, 22, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm in city limits and felony property damage.
At the scene of the shooting, officers came to conclusion that Davis had shot at a vehicle that had a person or people he knew inside, according to the police department’s release.
Davis is described by police as a black man with a light complexion, 175 pounds, 6 feet, 2 inches tall with multiple tattoos and possible facial hair on his chin, according to the police department’s release.
The incident remains under investigation.
According to the press release, anyone with information about Davis's location or the shooting on Devon Lane is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
