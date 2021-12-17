The Harrisonburg Police Department arrested who it and other law enforcement allege is a serial killer dubbed the "shopping cart killer" when it took into custody Anthony Eugene Robinson of Washington D.C., in connection with two bodies found off Linda Lane in late November, according to a press conference Friday afternoon.
"He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable and he does unspeakable things to his victims," said Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis.
Robinson is also linked to two other murders where bodies were found in shopping carts. Two of the remains were found in one container, according to law enforcement.
"There may be other victims in this case and we are asking anyone with additional information to come forward," said FCPD Maj. Ed O’Carroll during the press conference at the Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters.
Robinson would meet his victims on dating sites then at motels in Harrisonburg and in Fairfax County. He then killed his victims with blunt force trauma and transported their bodies in a shopping cart to where they would be ditched, law enforcement said.
O'Carroll asked anyone with any information to call FCPD Major Crimes at 703-246-7800.
"He's killed four already and we think he has more victims," Davis said. "He's a predator, as all serial killers are."
Law enforcement is conducting a "retrospective" investigation to find out more about Robinson's movements.
The case is still active, O'Carroll said.
"From the video surveillance we found, from the digital footprint left by at least one of the victims and the suspect, this case if falling together to hold an offender accountable," O'Carroll said.
Robinson was arrested the night of Nov. 23 after the remains of two women who had been reported missing were found in a lot off Linda Lane near Country Club Road.
HPD Chief Kelley Warner, who attended the press conference, said the department arrested Robinson and law enforcement had video evidence and cell phone records of the suspect with the two victims.
Robinson is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing dead bodies. Other charges in connection to the two other bodies are forthcoming, Fairfax Police said.
The Harrisonburg Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department had been searching for the two women — Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville — when their remains were found.
The two women's bodies were found a short distance from one another, but they had been killed at different times, according to Warner.
After Robinson was arrested, the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., contacted HPD Major Crimes and told the department a missing person in their jurisdiction also had contact with Robinson.
Using cellphone records, HPD was able to determine contact between Robinson and the missing person took place at the Moon Inn on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.
HPD announced it was searching for Redmon on Nov. 10 after family and friends had not seen her since around Oct. 24, according to HPD.
The Charlottesville Police Department said Smith had been reported missing on Nov. 19 after she was last seen Nov. 14 in Charlottesville.
The suspected victim, thought to be Cheyenne Brown, in Fairfax was 29, according to Davis. Positive identification has not been completed, he said.
Brown's disappearance was reported on Oct. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She was last seen on Sept. 30 in the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast.
Robinson's record was clear before the four charges in Harrisonburg, according to O'Carroll.
"We're painstakingly going through his whereabouts, his relationships, his employment history to figure out in fact if there are other victims," Davis said.
Robinson's next appearance in Rockingham County District Court is Dec. 27, according to court documents. He made his first appearance on Nov. 24.
