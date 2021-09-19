Va. 649, Island Ford Road, will be closed between U.S. 340 and Va. 642, Captain Yancey Road, beginning today through Wednesday for repairs to the Norfolk Southern railway crossing, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
"Signs will direct passenger vehicles to use Route 642 as a detour between Route 649 and Route 340," the release said. "Route 33, Spotswood Trail, truck traffic will be directed to bypass Route 649 by way of Elkton to Route 340."
The railway crossing repair work is weather permitting.
— Staff Reports
