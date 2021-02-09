City Council will consider a new ordinance for late payments of water, sewer and solid waste disposal bills at its meeting today.
On April 14, City Council passed an emergency ordinance exempting certain residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from the 10% late fee for utility bills, according to city documents. The ordinance waives the late fees from March 30 to 30 days after the declaration of local emergency ends.
“Few customers took advantage of this waiver. As of the end of January 2021, COVID-19 related late fees waived were $2,870,” according to documents prepared by Chris Brown, city attorney.
Though the number of delinquent accounts has remained steady, the amount in the accounts has risen in fiscal year 2021 by more than $110,000. There was roughly $155,000 in delinquent accounts in fiscal 2020 compared to $265,083 now, according to city documents.
“This indicates that those customers who were delinquent at the time the pandemic started are still delinquent but in greater amounts,” Brown said in the document.
Harrisonburg Public Utilities received about $100,000 from the CARES Act to provide economic support for residents in “financial distress” because of the economic downturn, according city spokesman Michael Parks, and roughly $93,000 remains. Those interested in support can call the water department, according to Parks.
“Customers who need financial assistance have been slow to contact Public Utilities,” Brown said. “We don’t know if this is due to lack of knowledge of the resources available, pride, or some other reason. To address this issue, Public Utilities is planning on recalling laid off employees to contact the holders of outstanding accounts to determine if financial assistance is available and to waive late fees if possible.”
City staff have prepared four options for council, according to city documents.
• Option 1 — Suspend the current 10% late penalty until June 30 or the end of the local emergency declaration. Create a waiver for late penalties between March 30 and when the option is passed. Customer must request waiver. Credit of one late fee on next bill if customer paid late fees during this period.
• Option 2 — Same as option 1, but has late fee of 2.5% instead of complete suspension of the fee.
• Option 3 — Keeps 10% late fee, but allows waiver of option 1. “This reflects what is happening now and is Public Utilities preferred option,” Brown said.
• Option 4 — Also suspends late fees until June 30 or the end of the pandemic and automatically waives late fees between March 30 and the present.
Staff recommends City Council choose option 3, and there may be fiscal impacts depending on the decision, according to city documents. Council could also choose to do nothing or ask staff to come up with additional options.
“Depending on the amount of fees waived, a small increase in water and sewer rates may be necessary to offset the late fee write offs,” according to city documents.
In other business, council will continue to discuss the potential expansion of Middle River Regional Jail as Frank Sottaceti, city and county criminal justice planner, is slated to give a presentation about the project.
All members of City Council have expressed outright opposition to the project or hesitation to support it in previous interviews and council meetings.
On Jan. 26, City Council was presented with the $39.4 million proposed expansion plan. It calls for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds and 192 minimum-custody beds, and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the improvements also provide more space for work-release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents.
“Investment in MRRJ is not a simple matter of increasing capacity,” Sottaceti’s presentation says.
The average daily population of MRRJ was 843 inmates in 2020, and it is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029, according to a previously conducted needs assessment by Moseley Architects.
MRRJ’s incarceration rate per 1,000, 1.96, is just above the state’s median of 1.92, according to Sottaceti’s presentation.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County joined the MRRJ Authority in 2015 as the population at the county jail was exceeding its capacity of 315. Founding members of the authority are the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta County.
If an expansion plan is supported by four of the five localities, it can move forward to get 25% funding from the state. Yet even if a plan is sent to the state, it does not lock MRRJ localities into a specific plan, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said previously.
Also during today’s meeting, there is a request by Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC to subdivide the 5.26-acre parcel at 650 Keezletown Road for Juniper Hill Commons.
There is also a short-term rental request from Orange Sky Investments at 165 New York Ave. The request was last heard by City Council on Oct. 13, though no decision was made, according to city documents.
Former Planning Commission Chair Gil Coleman has applied for a vacancy on the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board.
HRHA board Chair John Hall resigned in December and the term of Scott Gallagher expired on Nov. 29, but he has been allowed to stay until a replacement is found, according to Dany Fleming, a board member.
