Linville resident Richard Morris grabbed the bags of cold meat and moved them aside to check their prices at the Walmart outside Dayton.
The former poultry worker used to pick up grown chickens to place in trucks to be transported for processing. As a customer at the big-box store, he leaned back in his mobility scooter after reading off the prices that amounted to over $6.60 a pound.
Over his decades living in the Valley and his three years in poultry, he’s come to distrust the handful of large companies that are the source of most of the nation’s poultry products.
“I’ve seen them do a lot of growers dirty,” he said.
In recent months, poultry company revenues have continued to climb. And the companies that must disclose financials have also recorded ever-increasing levels of profit, even as the costs for labor, feed and fuel rise.
Yet, poultry growers, who raise the chickens owned by the company until they are old and heavy enough to be slaughtered, have not seen changes to their pay, despite increased costs of their own — including the chicken that finds its way onto shelves like the one that Morris was inspecting.
For example, Pilgrim’s recorded a profit of $1.36 billion in 2021 — up $528 million from the previous year, while sales were only up just over 22%, according to investor documents published on Feb. 9.
The Daily News-Record spoke with over a dozen poultry growers since January who have not had their contract payment levels adjusted even as the price of chicken continues upwards. The growers would only speak anonymously out of fear the companies would retaliate against them.
Representatives from George’s, Cargill and Pilgrim’s Pride did not respond to multiple inquires about revenues, profits or pay changes for growers. A representative from Perdue said the privately held company does not disclose any more financial information than its revenue and did not provide a response about pay increases for growers.
Contracts
Tom Super, senior vice president of communications for the National Chicken Council, said contracts are a valuable tool to help keep farmers on their land.
“When growers enter into an agreement with a chicken processor to raise broilers, they get a guaranteed, consistent market and thus avoid market risk, that is, the risk of being unable to sell their products or having to sell at a loss,” Super said in an email. “In sum, the contract guarantees them a consistent, year-round cash flow, in good times and bad.”
However, the contracts can become a tool by which the companies can bully the growers into submission, according to Mike Weaver, a former poultry grower and president of the Contract Poultry Growers Association of the Virginias. He said that is especially true when a farmer goes into debt to start a poultry operation.
“You’re stuck. You either take what they give you or lose your home or your farm,” Weaver said. “They abuse that terribly,” he said. “It’s just shameful the way they treat people ‘cause they know they’ve got you over a barrel.”
He said he has heard of no growers in West Virginia or Virginia getting increases in their contract payments as costs for necessities such as groceries and fuel rise along with tax assessments.
“They don’t want growers to make money,” Weaver said. “They want to keep them in debt so they gotta keep mining their coal. It’s kind of like the old company store analogy — keep them in debt so they keep mining the coal.”
Super said the companies care about the growers’ viability, and the NCC lobbied Congress to provide $1 billion to poultry growers who had been impacted by the pandemic.
Farmer Focus, a locally based poultry company founded by sixth-generation Bath County farmer Corwin Heatwole, takes a different approach to grower compensation, according to Molly Antos, a spokesperson for the company formerly known as Shenandoah Valley Organics.
“Due to the Farmer Focus model, our growers report that they earn between 25% to 35% more farming with us than with competitors,” Antos said. “Our continued growth and the growing number of farmers on the waiting list to farm with us, over 100 at present, are a testament to the strength of our unique business model and its power to promote and protect family farming.”
Super, meanwhile, cited a March report commissioned by the NCC that testified to the success of the typical contract system used by the large companies.
“The current contracting system has helped promote the steady improvements in live chicken performance that have benefited chicken farmers, the companies they produce for, and ultimately consumers,” the report, completed by Thomas Elam, president of FarmEcon LLC, said. “Both farmers and their companies benefit from those performance gains.”
Profits
Claire Kelloway, with the Open Markets Institute, said the companies are facing high input costs — but there is evidence the firms are raising prices for their products beyond input costs and blaming inflation for prices they do not need to be charging.
“There’s a lot of different dynamics going on, but undoubtedly, market power and pricing power is part of the equation in these companies’ ability to still make record profits as their cost of doing are going up,” Kelloway said.
“A very basic economic model in which you have a highly competitive market, you would expect that companies would compete with each other to lower prices,” she said. “That if one company raised prices beyond what consumers are willing to pay, another would have an advantage by offering a lower price and taking more sales.”
“That’s not what we’re seeing in the poultry industry or the meat industry in general,” Kelloway said.
She said part of the issue is the concentration of businesses.
“If there’s so few players in the industry and they can monitor the trend, all the companies stand the benefit by charging more when they can get away with it,” Kelloway said.
Additionally, since consumers are already expecting inflation, if companies raise prices beyond what they would be if there were more competition, customers will simply chalk it up simply to inflation.
“These companies have a really strong incentive and cover to all move their prices in tandem, all make higher profits and not worry that someone is going to undercut them and take their sales,” she said.
One potential solution to tamping down the runaway poultry prices while the companies continue to make large profits is based on a World War II policy — excess profit taxes, Kelloway said.
During the conflict, companies that made large profits because of the demand for their industrial products were taxed at a higher rate because they were assured business during the crisis, according to Kelloway. A similar measure now could incentivize companies to reduce prices to cut back on profit so as it not be taxed more heavily, she said.
The business-friendly advocacy group Tax Foundation has disputed the effectiveness of such policies and said they could cause more harm than benefit.
Future Prices
Ultimately, if consumers are willing to pay more for a product than the increasing cost of making the product, sellers will make a profit in the short run, said Jayson Lusk, the head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University.
“If more people want the goods, and are willing to pay more for the goods, prices rise to allocate the goods to those consumers who value them most,” Lusk wrote in an email. “This can also lead to higher profits for firms, as long as input costs don’t rise too high. In the longer run, producers will respond to those higher profits by increasing supply, which will drive down prices and profits.”
For shoppers like Morris, though, the level of profit companies are making while forcing customers to pay more at the register — without compensating growers — doesn’t sit right.
“They’re just greedy penny pinchers,” he said of the large poultry companies. “They want to keep every dime and penny they can get.”
