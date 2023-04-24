A group of students stood outside the glass doors of the recreation center, angrily milling about the sidewalk in organized protest.
The tater tots in the cafeteria were too hot, and they demanded change from school officials. At 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, a truck driver delivering supplies to campus saw the protesters, became distraught and had a heart attack. The driver crashed into the left side of the building, running over several people in the crowd and injuring dozens of others.
That's the scenario students in the EMS/Paramedic program at Blue Ridge Community College walked into instead of walking into class Friday afternoon. This is the second year in a row that, just a few weeks before graduation, the EMS program has conducted a realistic emergency training event.
The 50-60 first year nursing students acted as victims, complete with costumes covered in fake blood. Each victim represented a different type of medical condition that paramedics would assess on arrival to the scene. Kellista Campbell was marked victim #44.
"I'm super excited," confided Campbell. "I've never been in a traumatic incident before or been able to participate in theater, so this is my chance for drama."
Campbell, who was home schooled in the Shenandoah Valley, remarked how awesome it was for her to be able to join the nursing program at Blue Ridge. In the future, she plans to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist, but for the day, she played the role of an 84-year-old woman with a fractured hip.
All drama aside, the exercise gave students the opportunity to practice a combination of skills under pressure in a mass casualty incident. MCI's are defined as any emergency situation that overwhelms the resources of the agency responding to it.
Actors were instructed to make themselves as inconvenient as possible, so they scattered across the parking lot and into the grass on a nearby bank. Several were piled underneath the truck parked beside the rec center for the occasion. At precisely 2 p.m., the truck blew its horn signaling the start of the training exercise. Several minutes later, an ambulance arrived and paramedic program students began assessing the scene.
Victoria Ghoule, who assisted with stage make-up for the event, stood as a bystander along with other school personnel and actual first responders. Ghoule has been an area paramedic for years and currently serves the city of Staunton. She described what was happening on the scene and made notes about how the students were responding as they went along.
"It's good to have this kind of training happen," stated Ghoule. "We wouldn't want to have people running around like their heads are cut off in the event that something like this really did happen."
By this time, two more ambulances carrying medics and supplies had arrived and response operations were underway. Seniors in the EMS program led the charge, while the juniors hurried back and forth to assist. Each victim was carefully looked over before having a colored ribbon tied to their arm. Called "the triage," this process allowed the team to identify and organize victims by the level of attention they required. Red needing the most, green needing the least, and black being found deceased upon arrival. Working against the clock and under the glaring sun, the students gave clear direct commands to each other as well as the victims and bystanders who had made their way into the mix.
"It's (almost) organized chaos," observed Scott Vanderkooi, "but they're doing a good job."
Vanderkooi started the EMS program at Blue Ridge five years ago, after moving to the valley from Alabama in 2017. After serving in the U.S. Military, he himself, worked as a paramedic and then a paramedic educator. Prior to the start of the program at Blue Ridge, anyone interested in being trained as a paramedic had to travel to Charlottesville to do so.
"That's the point of community college. It's to serve the community," Vanderkooi stated. "Local hospitals and first responders have reached out in appreciation of the work we do because it translates to people who are better equipped to join the workforce."
Many of Vanderkooi's students stay in the Shenandoah Valley because they want to help the communities they grew up in.
At 2:35 p.m. the remaining victims had been condensed to the sidewalk, but as word came back over radio dispatch that the hospitals had begun to fill up, paramedics began stabilizing victims onsite. Just 45 minutes later, the entire scene had been cleared. Hospitals were set up inside the Plecker center on campus where the students acting as victims were treated by second year nursing students for their injuries. The biggest difference between a paramedic's experience and a nurse's experience is the environment in which they work in.
Jacob Caricofe described EMS as being a, "jack of all trades." Caricofe will be graduating from the program in May.
"Any form of training is crucial," said Caricofe, "but paramedics is a very high-strung field where you're only able to be so prepared."
