The Presbytery of Shenandoah is looking for a buyer for its property at 1111 N. Main St. and has been in talks with Open Doors to turn the site into the city’s first permanent low-barrier homeless shelter, according to a July 15 letter from the religious organization to city staff.
The 3.7-acre site is valued at $1.1 million this year, according to city documents. The property is surrounded by industry and businesses on the west side of Main Street, and there are homes across the road.
The Rev. Bronwen Boswell, general presbyter, said that at this time it is still a conversation, and the religious organization has reached out to other nonprofits as well.
“We are open to where God is leading in all of this and hope that we can be of help to the community,” Boswell said in a Monday email.
Joel Ballew, director of Open Doors, could not be reached for comment Monday.
The presbytery has seven active congregations in the city and county, according to the July 15 letter to city staff. The letter supports the city allocating $326,000 of extra federal funding, due to the pandemic, to address homelessness.
“Our property at 1111 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, is currently for sale and it is our intent to partner with a local nonprofit organization to make this shelter available for permanent low-barrier homeless shelter or affordable housing options for the Harrisonburg community,” the letter said. “The location is ideally suited for such purposes and we are currently in serious conversation with a local nonprofit that could be a such a partner.”
Deputy City Manager Ande Banks, Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager, and Economic Development Director Brian Shull toured the building after being invited.
Michael Parks, city spokesman, said he is also aware of other discussions between nonprofits and the presbytery, not just about a homeless shelter.
“City staff have worked to to stay involved with the conversations, just as we have strived to be part of the larger discussion with our partners about addressing homelessness services in our community,” Parks said by text message Monday.
He said the zoning for the site would allow a homeless shelter at the property. However, for a space to be a permanent shelter, it needs to meet state codes.
At its meeting tonight, City Council will vote on allocating the extra $326,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to address homelessness in the community, and the money would be allowed to be spent on a homeless shelter, according to staff.
