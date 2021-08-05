DAYTON — As a dairy farmer, Eric Simmons understood the need to diversify his family farm to make ends meet.
During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons and his family began raising beef cattle on their farm in Mount Solon to bring in some extra income. Throughout the year, Simmons shared processed beef with family members, but as the pandemic progressed, friends of Simmons began asking for beef to fill their freezers with.
After getting in contact with a processor certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Simmons said he began selling individual cuts.
Simmons didn’t want to stop there.
“We always wanted some way to be able to help people with what we are doing,” he said.
Simmons reached out to Keith Turner — the founder of the Cheese Ministry and feed division manager at Rockingham Cooperative.
“I’ve worked with Keith through Rockingham Cooperative for a while,” Simmons recalled during an interview at the cooperative’s office off Meigs Lane in Dayton. “I mentioned we were doing the beef and we had a lot, so I wondered if he had some ideas on what to do with it and also be able to help people.”
As it turned out, Turner did have an idea.
In 2017, Turner pitched the idea of the Cheese Ministry as a way to help struggling dairy farmers. Through the ministry, monetary donations are collected to purchase cheese to be distributed to families in need.
One day when Turner was operating a tractor, he thought of applying the same foundation of the Cheese Ministry and extending it to offer beef. He called Cindy Skelley, with Harrisonburg Baptist Church, and explained how it could work.
Harrisonburg Baptist Church helps distribute cheese from the Cheese Ministry to food pantries in the area.
“That’s how it really started,” Turner said. “It expanded really quick.”
The idea of creating a Beef Ministry started in April, and by July, the first official distribution was scheduled.
On July 27, Turner said, 1,000 pounds of beef was distributed.
“It’s all made possible through the generosity of people who threw their love of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ by reaching out to help other people,” he said.
The first distribution of beef coincided with a distribution of more than 10,000 pounds of cheese on July 27. The beef and cheese were shared with several localities and organizations across the state.
Turner said what was significant about the recent distribution was that the ministries targeted the poorest counties in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky to provide cheese and beef.
“We sent over a ton of cheese to Appalachia,” he said.
What hasn’t changed since the ministry’s formation is its commitment to providing products to Mercy House, a nonprofit working to combat poverty and homelessness in Harrisonburg.
“Mercy House has been the recipient of the larger amount that we’ve had,” Skelley said. “It’s been consumed quickly, and I think there is a tremendous need in the community still.”
Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House, said he was contacted by Skelley to see if Mercy House needed additional food for its on-site food pantry.
At the time, Mercy House’s pantry freezers were empty, making Skelley’s call a matter of perfect timing, Porter said.
“She explained the basis of their ministry, and we were of course thrilled with their kind offer,” he said. “Cindy explained to us about the good people at Simmons Heritage Farm and their desire to donate some of their beef to members of the community in need. … The impact was pretty fantastic.”
Porter said the families they serve were “shocked” to hear Mercy House would be offering locally raised, high-quality ground beef and short ribs as part of its food assistance, adding that they’re items the organization typically doesn’t receive.
“Often food pantries like ours are only able to provide dry goods and canned food, but it’s things like meat, eggs, cooking oil, butter and milk that are needed to make a quality meal,” he said. “When we get donations like this one, it’s special.”
Porter said the donation helped feed dozens of homeless and recently rehoused families, and provided a nutritional boost to a lot of kids who don’t always get a chance to enjoy high-quality meat and cheese.
“We are truly grateful,” he said.
Turner said it is encouraging to hear how the ministry is helping families in need of food assistance and how in reality, the ministries are a ministry of hope.
Teresa Callender, with Rockingham Cooperative, summarized the ministries: “We are people helping people.”
“That’s what this cooperative was built upon, and this is just an extension of that same thing,” she said, and Turner agreed.
“I think the most important thing, for any of us, is all we have to do is make an effort and put it in the Lord’s hands,” he said. “It’s a ministry to help people that are hungry and in need.”
