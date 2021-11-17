The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for a potential roughly 27-acre solar farm on an 85-acre farm parcel just west of East Rockingham High School, according to county documents.
The project would be at 249 Eagle Rock Road on the south side of Rockingham Pike in District 5.
The request for Scenic Farms Solar from Solamerica Energy LLC, an Atlanta solar firm, was first sent to the county on Jan. 28, according to applicant documents.
The energy created would be for Dominion, according to Ryan Peters, director of development engineering for Solamerica.
“We specialize in these community solar projects,” he said Tuesday.
The electricity generated by the solar panels would be transported off the site by nearby power lines, according to Peters.
“We do think about being good neighbors while we prepare these projects,” Peters said.
Peters will give the project presentation on behalf of the applicants, Solamerica and the landowners, to the Board of Supervisors today.
“I have tried to pick apart these types of projects and understand every aspect of them and relay that information to the public and interested stakeholders and anyone who wants to learn about solar,” he said.
The land is slated for agricultural reserve in the county’s comprehensive plan.
The solar farm would be located on the east side of the site, surrounded by farmland and bordering the railway line. Pollinating plants would be planted among the solar arrays, according to Peters.
He said any noise created by the solar farm will not be heard outside the property’s fence line because the transformers would be in the center of the solar farm site.
“It’s a quiet neighbor,” Peters said.
It would be remotely monitored, and maintenance would have to be done between seven to 10 days a year, according to applicant documents.
Solamerica was founded in 2009 and has built 140 megawatts of solar projects on the East Coast and Midwest. The proposed project in the Elkton area would be for 3 megawatts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.