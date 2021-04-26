City Council will hear public comments on the proposed $293 million budget during its Tuesday meeting at 7 p.m., according to city documents.
The budget includes no tax or fee increases and no funding for expansion of Middle River Regional Jail or to restart construction on the second high school, commonly called HHS2. It does include an increase of $7.7 million for the school fund and about $370,000 for the budget of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The total allocation for the school fund is $93.3 million, roughly 32% of the budget, and the total allocation for HPD is $12.8 million, or 4.3% of the $293 million budget, according to budget documents.
The proposed budget also calls for $831,824, or roughly 0.7% of the budget, for golf course grounds and clubhouse management. The debt service on the course is about $440,000, with final payment slated for Aug. 2, 2029, according to city documents. A city-commissioned study about the facility’s management is slated to be completed by the end of the month.
Also included in the budget is:
• $8.7 million for engineering of a joint project with the Virginia Department of Transportation and James Madison University to realign University Boulevard, with construction slated to begin in 2025
• $5.5 million for eight new Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation buses and additional technology for service of the new vehicles
• $1.29 million for cost-of-living adjustment for staff
• $805,000 for continued work on the eastern raw waterline
• $722,200 for debt service on the paused HHS2 project
• $300,000 for a kids’ castle at Purcell Park
• $287,100 increased contribution to Middle River Regional Jail
• two new positions that will begin being funded in January 2022 — a housing coordinator and human resources generalist
Also during the meeting, council will hear about proposed time limit changes in municipally owned parking lots. The changes are based on recommendations from the city-commissioned downtown parking study presented to staff, council and the public in early 2020.
Another proposal City Council will hear Tuesday would put the power of future parking time limit changes into the hands of the city manager or a staff member designated by the city manager.
The proposed changes for municipal lots would eliminate the city’s eight one-hour parking spots, 133 three-hour parking spots, 115 unrestricted parking spots and all red zone parking spaces.
It would nearly double the number of permit parking spaces to 469 from 257 and would also create 479 four-hour hour parking spaces, of which the city currently has none.
The 113 10-hour spots in the city municipal lot would be converted to 69 four-hour spots and 44 permit spots, according to city presentation documents.
The 178 10-hour spaces, the two 30-minutes spaces and the 19 three-hour spaces in the Elizabeth Street parking deck would be eliminated. In their place would be 134 four-hour spaces and the number of permit spots and handicap spots would increase from 122 and seven to 184 and 10, respectively.
All the 10-hour spots in the Water Street parking lot would be converted to four-hour spots, while all the two-hour and 10-hour spots in the Newman Avenue lot would be converted to four-hour spots.
All parking along Liberty and Main streets just north of the roadway’s split at the World War I monument would become 10-hour parking between Grattan Street to Warren Street along South Liberty Street and Grattan Street to Campbell Street along South Main Street.
The city-operated 32-spot lot on North Liberty Street across from L&S Diner would convert the 16 two-hour spots and 14 10-hour spots to 30 four-hour spots.
The parking lot for Liberty Park would keep its two 30-minute and three handicap spots, and two two-hour spots and eight 10-hour spots would become 10 four-hour spots.
The 20 reserved spaces on North Liberty Street south of Shen Valley Band are proposed to change to permit parking.
Parking adjacent to the Harrison House is proposed to be converted from 13 unrestricted spots to 11 permit spots and one handicap, van-accessible space. The 16 unrestricted parking spots outside the Hardesty-Higgins House would become 15 four-hour spots and one spot reserved for an employee van.
The two 30-minute parking spots in the lot north of WHSV would become 10-minute spots. The lot on South Main Street in front of the Shenandoah Bicycle Co. would lose its two 30-minute spots and 21 2-hour spots for four 10-minute spots and 19 four-hour spots.
If approved, the changes would take place between May and mid-August, according to presentation documents prepared by Public Works Director Thomas Hartman.
The Tuesday meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at harrisonburgva.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
The public will not be able to attend the meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions, but residents can call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
