WEYERS CAVE — The future for motorists traveling through the Valley on Interstate 81 will feature many orange construction barrels.
On July 27, the Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public hearing for truck climbing lanes on Interstate 81 near Weyers Cave at exit 235. The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Plecker Center at Blue Ridge Community College.
The project adds a third lane to northbound Interstate 81 from mile marker 234.1 to 237.7, and southbound on the interstate from mile marker 237.9 to 234.2.
According to VDOT, the widening provides truck climbing lanes on the right side in each direction. This, VDOT said, would reduce the likelihood of trucks slowing in the primary travel lanes on the steep grades.
A minimum amount of reconstruction is anticipated for the existing travel lanes, but some shoulder widening will be required for temporary traffic control. Northbound and southbound bridges over Naked Creek will be widened and rehabilitated, according to VDOT.
Additionally, the project will lengthen the northbound and southbound off ramps at exit 235. The northbound on-ramp will also be lengthened.
According to VDOT data, Interstate 81 through Weyers Cave had an 56,800 vehicles pass through, on average, daily. By 2046, VDOT estimates an average daily traffic volume of 76,700 vehicles.
Project costs are estimated at $127.2 million, including $10.8 million for preliminary engineering, $1.6 million for right of way and $114.9 million for construction.
If approved, VDOT expects a construction advertisement to be released in late 2024.
Written comments about the project can be mailed to VDOT 10 days after July 27, addressed to Jennifer Hoover, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road in Staunton.
In June, VDOT held a public hearing for a project widening Interstate 81 to six lanes through Harrisonburg. The $320 million project will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes northbound and southbound from one mile south of the Exit 243 interchange, near Pleasant Valley Road, to approximately one mile north of the Exit 247 interchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.